Investigators with a specialized unit of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives gingerly made their way Saturday into the charred and gutted remains of 745 Main St., where Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno lost his life three days earlier.

Wearing respirators, investigators used rakes and buckets they pushed in wheelbarrows as they sifted through the wreckage on the first floor of the three-story building.

The goal: to find out what caused the fire that killed the 37-year-old firefighter.

"We're working very slow today and into the scene because the structural stability of this building is very compromised at this point," Walter Shaw, chief of the ATF's Fire and Arson Investigation Team, said to reporters. "We're working our way into the building, looking at different types of potential fire causes and ruling those out as we go along."

The ATF investigation is one of several underway as authorities try to determine how the fire started, what happened inside the building and how the firefighter died. Also probing the fire is State Fire, the State Department of Labor's Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau, Buffalo Fire and Buffalo Police.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that renovation work being done on the exterior of the Theater District building may have sparked the fire.

Workers were using blow torches on masonry and bricks before the fire was reported Wednesday morning, Renaldo previously said. City officials have since confirmed there were no valid permits filed for work at 745 Main St., as first reported by Investigative Post.

The building, which housed DC Theatrix, a costume maker, was purchased late last year by developer and former congressman Chris Jacobs, who said in a texted statement Saturday that "in regards to the masonry repairs being conducted at the building, the contractor performing the work was insured and licensed."

Dispatches from an inferno

Radio calls from the fire show how the blaze quickly intensified and the desperate situation it created inside 745 Main St.

The call was initially reported as a fire at a possibly vacant building, according to a recording of the dispatches posted to a scanner listening site, ECFwire.com.

As the first fire crew arrived, they reported heavy spoke pouring out of the first floor of the three-story building on a part of Main Street filled with commercial storefronts. The back of the building stretches to Washington Street.

"At this time, let's start a second alarm," a fire official told dispatch.

As more crews were called to the scene, several firefighters went inside to investigate the source of the fire.

They quickly reported to dispatch that there was "heavy fire" in the back of the building and later reported it was about halfway into the building.

Within minutes, the commander on the scene reported "heavy, heavy fire" and told dispatch to raise the fire to a third alarm.

Then, the commander can be heard saying: "Everyone out. Dispatcher, pull everybody out of here. The fire has too much of a head start. ... We're going to go defensive on this."

That means that firefighters would attack the fire from the outside.

After evacuation tones were sounded, an alarming message is heard: "Possible backdraft." Then, "Everyone is OK at this time."

But that was not the case. A "Mayday" for assistance had been made. Renaldo later confirmed that was Arno and that a backdraft had caused a blast of fire that led to a partial collapse. It's believed debris fell on Arno as the blast blew a fellow crew member away from him.

A frantic exchange of dispatches followed. "Engine 2, are you all accounted for?" a voice asked.

"Engine 2. Not accounted for," someone replied.

Orders were called to pull out of the building and put more water on the fire.

"We do have a confirmed missing member," a voice can be heard telling dispatch.

Members of Rescue 1 then went into the building to try to find the missing firefighter.

"Command, I have the victim. I have the victim," a firefighter was heard saying.

Then, moments later, someone reported: "Second flash over here."

Sources with knowledge of the investigation said that crew members from Rescue 1 had reached Arno but then were blown away by a second blast, possibly another backdraft, and were forced to retreat.

Videos taken by bystanders showed a fireball and heavy smoke blasting out of the front on Main Street as firefighters tumbled out.

Sifting through the wreckage

The burned building was initially scheduled for emergency demolition following the fire to help firefighters access hot spots, Renaldo said, but that was halted to allow investigations to take place.

On Saturday, Main Street and Washington Street from Goodell to Tupper streets remained closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic, with chain-link fences at the ends of the two blocks and more fences posted around the fire scene itself.

Shaw told reporters that he hoped that by the end of this coming week his team would be able to come up with a "hypothesis" for what caused the fire.

"We'll be here until we figure this thing out," he said.

"It's very early in the investigation but we're looking at all aspects of fire causation within the structure," Shaw said. "We're interviewing people, going throughout this interview process, getting witness statements, getting video from surrounding businesses, trying to create a timeline and trying to see what exactly happened. But it's very early to speculate on anything else."

ATF investigators have spoken with the workers who were doing the renovation job, Shaw said.

In the meantime, Buffalo prepared to pay tribute to the fallen firefighter.

After his body was released from the medical examiner's office Thursday, a procession brought him to Amigone Funeral Home on Delaware Avenue. The route was lined with fellow firefighters, first responders and the public.

Afterwards, Arno's widow, Sarah-Liz, visited with members of her husband's crew on Engine Co. 2 at their firehouse on Elmwood Avenue and Virginia Street Thursday evening, said Fire Commissioner William Renaldo. Then she and crew members came to the scene of the fire together – her first time seeing where Arno was lost.

On Saturday, the firefighters union announced plans for Arno's funeral, which is expected to draw thousands of firefighters from across the region and country. The wake is scheduled for 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Amigone Funeral Home, 1132 Delaware Ave., and the funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Joseph Cathedral, 50 Franklin St. in downtown Buffalo.

And the City of Good Neighbors rallied to support Arno's widow, Sarah-Liz, and their 3-year-old daughter, raising more than $300,000 by Saturday afternoon through fundraisers.