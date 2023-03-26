The signs, both handmade and professional, left no doubt about the political views of those who attended the WNY Women's March on Sunday that began in front of Buffalo City Hall.

“Weak men fear strong women”

“Hands off my rights”

“We demand a real right to choose!”

“Birth control free and unrestricted!”

“Down with the patriarchy, racism and capitalism”

The issues covered by speakers at the event, sponsored by the WNY Peace Center, included abortion rights, the plight of women in war-torn countries, and environmental sustainability and climate change.

But as much as it was about policy and politics, the annual event served as a balm for activists who were looking to rejuvenate their spirits after the long and isolating Buffalo winter.

"The idea that in March, which is a tough month for some people, we come outside," said Talia Rodriguez, a coordinator of the march. "Almost like welcoming the spring with some hope."

Four years ago, the women's march in Buffalo sparked something in Rodriguez, 33, who has since gone on to help organize and promote the event.

"It gave me the confidence to go into a room or in a situation where I don't know what exactly I'm going to say and speak from my heart," she said. "It was amazing."

Activism and social justice are a family tradition for the Buffalo native.

"My grandma marched with Martin Luther King. My Dad was at the 'I Have a Dream' speech. But nothing feels like democracy more than today. Putting out my flag and grabbing my sign … I feel really proud," she said.

Progress celebrated

Susan Wilke, 73, came to support younger women like Rodriguez.

“I’m doing it just for solidarity because of the next generation of women," Wilke said. "I’m a baby boomer. During my working life, I did encounter certain types of discrimination."

Wilke, of North Tonawanda, was just finishing school when the women's liberation movement took hold in America.

Wilke said she signed up for mechanical drawing class in high school but was dropped from the class when a boy said he wanted the spot. She later went to college and studied drafting, computer-aided design and engineering.

She and a friend had to accept lower wages than men in order to be hired, she said, when she took a job doing concrete gradation testing, which involved sifting 20 pounds of crushed stone and sand as part of the concrete-mixing process.

“It was very dirty," she said. "You’d go to a concrete batch, and there were all guys there, and you’d have to use the men’s room. And they were very nice guys. They swore all the time, but that was OK."

As she marched from Niagara Square to the Central Library with a sign made of poster board and wood, Wilke glanced down at the sidewalk and instantly recognized its composition.

"This is gravel and it looks like they sandblasted it a little bit," she said. "And this is made from No. 1 aggregate. It’s like crushed stone."

Wilke said she was "grateful" to be able to make her way in a male-dominated profession, and she's glad that barriers in the workplace continue to come down.

“It’s getting better," she said. "A lot of women have gotten into medical professions. Like I go to the dentist, and it’s all women dentists."

Inspiration and heckling

Sarah Grubbs, 27, said she comes to the annual march "just to be inspired, really."

She said she was most interested in learning about how climate change affects women, who she said still face obstacles despite progress on equality and workplace conditions.

"The big things that come to mind are just violence and sexual harassment in the workplace, and just being able to protect women when they get into situations like that," Grubbs said.

As she spoke, a man driving through the traffic circle in front of City Hall rolled down his window, read the signs held by some supporting abortion rights and shouted "baby killers."

The heckling was soon drowned out by chants of "women's rights are human rights."

Deidra EmEl, executive directory of the WNY Peace Center, then led marchers into the Central Library and introduced more than a dozen women who gave short speeches about causes that affect women.

Despite the signage that criticized the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion ruling, EmEl said this year's theme involved women who suffer across the globe.

"It’s not just about us," she said. "There’s so many women around the world, whether it’s Iran or Afghanistan or Ethiopia, or different places around the world, that are facing discrimination and the right to just be a human being in your country, that are dealing with the effects of war, whether it’s rape, hunger (or) lack of shelter for them and their children."

"When men make war," she said, "we suffer the consequences."