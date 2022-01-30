At Sunday vigil, family demands justice for 22-year-old killed in Buffalo last year

One year after Tiara Lott, 22, disappeared from a home on Gold Street in Buffalo’s Lovejoy neighborhood, a group of nearly 40 relatives, neighbors and friends gathered across the street to demand justice for her.

Family members believe Lott was last seen by her boyfriend, Andre Whigham, 27, on Jan. 29, 2021. Police later found her body on the train tracks near Wex Avenue after a two-week search.

Both Buffalo police and the U.S. Marshals Service have yet to apprehend Whigham, however, despite naming him a person of interest last year. Lott’s family also has not received news on her case in almost a year, said Bishara Lott, Tiara’s uncle.

“It's just unbelievable that such an incident can take place and there are no repercussions as of yet,” Lott said. “It’s a year later. … Law enforcement should be able to provide us with some type of closure.”

On Sunday, the small crowd assembled on the sidewalk outside of Spirit of Truth Urban Ministry, the church where security cameras captured footage of people entering and leaving the Gold Street home after Tiara’s disappearance, her uncle said.

$7,500 reward offered for information leading to Buffalo woman's killer 22-year-old Tiara Lott's body was found on Feb. 13 on railroad tracks near Wex Avenue in Buffalo's Lovejoy neighborhood.