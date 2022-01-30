At Sunday vigil, family demands justice for 22-year-old killed in Buffalo last year

One year after Tiara Lott, 22, disappeared from a home on Gold Street in Buffalo’s Lovejoy neighborhood, a group of nearly 40 relatives, neighbors and friends gathered across the street to demand justice for her.
Family members believe Lott was last seen by her boyfriend, Andre Whigham, 27, on Jan. 29, 2021. Police later found her body on the train tracks near Wex Avenue after a two-week search.
Both Buffalo police and the U.S. Marshals Service have yet to apprehend Whigham, however, despite naming him a person of interest last year. Lott’s family also has not received news on her case in almost a year, said Bishara Lott, Tiara’s uncle.
“It's just unbelievable that such an incident can take place and there are no repercussions as of yet,” Lott said. “It’s a year later. … Law enforcement should be able to provide us with some type of closure.”
On Sunday, the small crowd assembled on the sidewalk outside of Spirit of Truth Urban Ministry, the church where security cameras captured footage of people entering and leaving the Gold Street home after Tiara’s disappearance, her uncle said.
Some wore buttons with Tiara’s face pinned to their winter jackets. Most held red Valentine’s balloons, which they released to tearful shouts of “justice for Tiara.” Pastor Tim Newkirk, who organized the vigil, said family and community members hoped that continued media attention would prompt people with information about Whigham’s whereabouts to come forward.
North Carolina news media reported in the summer that Whigham, who is considered armed and dangerous, may have fled to that state. He also has connections to Ohio, according to federal law enforcement, and Newkirk said alleged sightings have also placed Whigham in both Buffalo and Atlanta, Ga.
“We take this serious, because we don’t want another victim – another teenager or a young person, a female – to be lost,” said Newkirk, who works with GYC Ministries and the recently-formed Community Action Coalition, which provides crisis intervention and other services to at-risk Buffalo youth.
“We need, as a community, to do more to keep this case active and keep it alive,” Newkirk added. “Because this could be somebody else's daughter.”
Anyone with information can report it by calling Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161 or the Marshals Service at 800-336-010. Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers mobile app, Buffalo Tips. The two organizations are offering a combined reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to Whigham’s arrest.
Lott was one of 67 people to die by homicide in Buffalo last year, according to police department statistics.