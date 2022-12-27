At Sisters Hospital, nurses live 'the true meaning of Christmas'

At Sisters of Charity Hospital, 13 health care workers, including nine nurses, worked Friday to Sunday without re-enforcements in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

It didn't go without notice by NICU Nurse Manager Jennifer Day Mendola, who was stranded in her house, but in frequent touch with nurse Amy Highway.

Normally, they would work 12-hour shifts. With no one to replace them, they rotated shift breaks and rest to do their jobs caring for the hospital's most vulnerable and tiniest patients.

Mendola posted her gratitude on Facebook for "the positive culture of selfless care they all exhibited."

"This is the true meaning of Christmas, putting others before yourself," she wrote, along with photographs of the nurses, doctors, therapists, nursing assistants, housekeepers, administrators, unit clerks and others who worked through the blizzard.

"My heart goes out to everyone," Mendola wrote. "I am humbled by your sacrifice. THANK YOU and Merry Christmas.