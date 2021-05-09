At Schumer's urging, former American Axle eyed for electric vehicle jobs

WASHINGTON – Up to 350 union jobs in a cutting-edge industry could be coming to the former American Axle plant in Buffalo thanks to a growing partnership between a lithium battery manufacturer already located there and a major producer of electric-powered industrial vehicles.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer has been pushing for the deal between Viridi Parente Inc., which employs 45 at its lithium battery facility in Buffalo, and Doosan Bobcat, which makes vehicles used in construction, agriculture, landscaping and other industries. Schumer, a New York Democrat, told The Buffalo News that he spoke this week with Doosan Bobcat chief executive Scott Park to urge that the company establish an assembly operation in Buffalo.

"I made it clear to him, you know, that this axle plant is in one of the poorest ZIP codes in New York, but bringing good high-paying manufacturing jobs to this community is a game changer for the community – and they'd be greeted with open arms," Schumer said.

A spokeswoman for Doosan Bobcat, Adrienne Olson, stressed that the company had not yet agreed to open a plant in Buffalo.