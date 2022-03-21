At Niagara Falls, a spring challenge: How to remove 3,500-pound steel pontoon lodged in the river

"You're talking about pulling a line behind you, on top of ice catching on you," Eckert said. "If that hits your leg, it could knock you in. Everybody would be secured, but we don't want any members going downriver."

The water just above the falls is shallow – shoulder-deep to ankle-deep in some spots, Eckert said, depending on Power Authority operations and the exact location – but on winter power plant settings, about 50,000 cubic feet of water goes over the falls every second.

The helicopter, a Chinook CH-47F helicopter designed for heavy lifting, was to come from a National Guard unit based at Rochester International Airport.

Its presence creates a risk for the officers below, Rola said, because the "rotor wash," the wind stirred out by the helicopter's rotors, can be felt 300 feet away.

"Those three swift water members have to go out in the water, and I'm told it's the equivalent of 80 mph winds," Rola said. "They'll have to fight through that to be able to secure the pontoon to the line that the helicopter's going to drop down. While they're doing that, we're going to have three swift water members on Luna Island, working the rigging to ensure that the line's maintained safe across there."