At Niagara Falls, a spring challenge: How to remove 3,500-pound steel pontoon lodged in the river

For more than three years, a piece of the Lake Erie ice boom has been lodged about 300 feet from the brink of the American side of Niagara Falls.
The 3,500-pound pontoon was one of several that broke off the boom in Lake Erie during a windstorm in February 2019 and floated miles down river to the American Falls.
Sometime soon, an Army National Guard helicopter will lift the steel cylinder out of the rambunctious Niagara River after State Park Police officers wade into the water and attach the pontoon to a cable dangling from the aircraft.
The last time a helicopter was used to haul a heavy object from the falls was in 2011, when a CH-47 Chinook New York Army National Guard helicopter plucked a stuck State Park Police rescue boat from the brink of the Horseshoe Falls.
The latest recovery will eliminate the risk of the pontoon going over the falls and damaging the famous waterfall or the Cave of the Winds attraction.
"Where it is, it may not go over," Park Police Capt. Christopher Rola told reporters on Monday. But, he said, there's a "small possibility it may go over the Bridal Veil Falls" where the Cave of the Winds is located.
"We wouldn't want that to happen," Rola said. "It's just hung up in a difficult spot right now."
The Bridal Veil Falls are separated from the main American Falls by a narrow piece of land called Luna Island, just west of Bird Island. Those two waterfalls along with the larger Horseshoe Falls make up Niagara Falls.
State Parks officials hoped that the operation would happen Tuesday, but high winds frustrated their schedule.
The 2-mile-long ice boom, which stretches across Lake Erie near the mouth of the Niagara River, holds back ice during the winter months to keep large floes from clogging the intakes of the Niagara Power Project or damaging the tour boat docks below.
Winds pushed lake ice over the boom over the weekend, creating hazardous conditions for the State Park Police officers who were scheduled to enter the water near Niagara Falls on Monday as part of the effort to remove the 30-foot-long, 30-inch-wide cylinder.
"They made the call that it wouldn't be safe with the big chunks of ice going down the river," Rola said.
No new date has been chosen for the operation, which was to end with an Army National Guard Chinook helicopter depositing the pontoon in a parking lot at the eastern end of Goat Island for eventual removal.
It's the same type of chopper that was used to save the 8,000-pound Park Police rescue boat 11 years ago, after its two crew members were rescued.
The pontoon is believed to be secure enough to avoid going over the falls. Since 2019, it's been lashed to a tree on Bird Island with a tow rope strong enough to hold 40,000 pounds, Rola told reporters Monday morning on Goat Island.
The rope was installed by members of the Park Police swift water rescue team who entered the water three years ago.
The current has moved the pontoon a few feet since 2019, Rola said.
"It used to be farther out in the river, but the river's kind of pushed it into a little pool," Rola said.
The pontoon had 2-inch-wide chain links at either end, and the chain might have contributed to the pontoon becoming stuck, said Sgt. Jeffrey Eckert, a member of the swift water team.
After the February 2019 windstorm, at least one pontoon went over the falls, and it was spotted in the ice below the falls the following month. Another was recovered at Niawanda Park in the City of Tonawanda.
Monday, Park Police had the New York Power Authority lower the water level by taking more river water into the conduits that lead to the Niagara Power Project, Rola said.
But the rescue team checked out the situation early Monday and decided to postpone the operation.
"You're talking about pulling a line behind you, on top of ice catching on you," Eckert said. "If that hits your leg, it could knock you in. Everybody would be secured, but we don't want any members going downriver."
The water just above the falls is shallow – shoulder-deep to ankle-deep in some spots, Eckert said, depending on Power Authority operations and the exact location – but on winter power plant settings, about 50,000 cubic feet of water goes over the falls every second.
The helicopter, a Chinook CH-47F helicopter designed for heavy lifting, was to come from a National Guard unit based at Rochester International Airport.
Its presence creates a risk for the officers below, Rola said, because the "rotor wash," the wind stirred out by the helicopter's rotors, can be felt 300 feet away.
"Those three swift water members have to go out in the water, and I'm told it's the equivalent of 80 mph winds," Rola said. "They'll have to fight through that to be able to secure the pontoon to the line that the helicopter's going to drop down. While they're doing that, we're going to have three swift water members on Luna Island, working the rigging to ensure that the line's maintained safe across there."
Before the pontoon was to be hoisted, the Chinook crew would wait for Park Police officers to get as far away from the helicopter as they could.
"This isn't a rescue situation, so it's nice to be able to plan everything out," Rola said. "Obviously, there's still a bunch of inherent dangers whenever you do this."
The last time a large object is believed to have gone over the American Falls was in December. That was a Williamsville woman's Toyota sedan, which was stuck on some rocks after the woman crashed the car through a railing Dec. 8.
The woman died and her body was removed by a Coast Guard rescuer. The car was left above the falls, but on the night of Dec. 11 or in the early morning Dec. 12, it presumably went over the brink, although no one saw it happen and no wreckage has been sighted, Rola said.
"The bottom of the American Falls is just giant boulders. Chances are that went over. We had 70 mph winds that day," Rola said. "Our patrol saw the vehicle, then the water got so high you couldn't see it. We checked later in the morning. The car was gone."