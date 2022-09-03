At National Buffalo Wing Festival, a chance for out-of-town operators to gain exposure in a big way

It was a busy week for Trent Weitzel and his crew to prepare for the National Buffalo Wing Festival.

It meant prepping 55 gallons of sauces back home in Wyoming and then hitting the road Tuesday, embarking on a 26-hour drive to get to Western New York on Thursday morning.

Then on Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, it was game day.

"It's totally worth it," said Weitzel, owner of Double Dub's in Laramie. "We came out here three years ago, and it's just amazing. We're welcomed with open arms here in Buffalo."

Being Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's go-to place for wings from his University of Wyoming days doesn't hurt, either.

Of the more than 20 wing and food vendors at the two-day festival that wraps up Sunday, nearly half are from outside New York and get to compete for awards at a festival that attracts thousands of attendees as well as national attention by virtue of being held in a city that knows a thing or two about wings. That kind of increased exposure also can help business and larger opportunities when wing entrepreneurs head home.

"When these folks win awards and go home, it's really a feather in their cap," said festival founder Drew Cerza.

That was certainly the case for The Blind Rhino, which has several locations in Connecticut and participated in its third Buffalo Wing Festival this weekend.

At last year's event, The Blind Rhino brought a bigger team and a couple of new sauces. It paid off, with The Blind Rhino getting first place in best-in-show wing and hot wing.

Where that led: The Blind Rhino was invited to bring its wings to Guy Fieri's Players Tailgate party at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles in February.

"So we took this opportunity and kind of leveraged it to sling wings at the Super Bowl," said Blind Rhino co-owner Casey Dohme, noting that his crew gets excited during the seven-hour drive to Buffalo because it's such a big event in their industry.

Double Dub's also had an opportunity this year with Fieri.

When Fieri's hugely popular Food Network show "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" came to Wyoming, the host made sure to swing by Double Dub's – a place endorsed by Allen that won multiple awards at last year's Buffalo Wing Festival.

As for this year, Weitzel and Double Dub's have their eye on another award at the festival.

"We really want to try to get festival favorite," he said.

Second year at the stadium

This is the festival's second year at Highmark Stadium, after a 19-year run at Sahlen Field in downtown Buffalo.

And while longtime festivalgoers said there are pros and cons to the switch, many weren't complaining about the opportunity to get on the field where the Bills will play their home opener Sept. 19.

Sahlen Field is closer to their home in Allentown, but Connor Dean and his 8-year-old son Cormac still enjoyed themselves Saturday.

Cormac ran routes on the field, reeling in passes from his dad.

"When do you get a chance to go on the Bills field?" Connor Dean said, feeling like an NFL player for just a minute.

"Pretty awesome" is how Cormac summed it up, as festival band Rusty Nickel played classic rock.

No food is allowed on the field, and maybe that's a good thing, since many were getting in their exercise. And probably by that point, popping some of the free samples of Tums that were offered just inside the gate.

Pete Myers drove in with friends from Warsaw, racing them and winning in an impromptu 40-yard dash not officially sanctioned by the NFL Scouting Combine.

"4.3 is what I think I was clocked at," Myers joked.

It was a warm day in the mid-80s, but there were plenty of places for patrons to cool down.

The Pepsi Club, for one, offered air conditioning that welcomingly smacked attendees as they walked through the doors to sit and eat their wings.

Just outside the Pepsi Club is a new feature this year called "The Coop," an entertainment pavilion featuring live music, Jim Beam bourbon products, samples from Barone Fini Wines and TV screens where patrons can watch the activities on the field's main stage.

There were plenty of interesting outfits worn by patrons and more than a few Bills shirts.

Angel Lauriano, who lives nearby off McKinley Parkway, went old school, rocking Allen's University of Wyoming jersey that his fiancée got him right after the Bills drafted the quarterback.

He attended the festival for the first time Saturday, ready to have some fun during a long weekend and eat some wings.

"This is my cheat day," he said.

And, of course, he planned to try Double Dub's.

On tap Sunday

The festival's second and last day will run from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at the stadium. The admission fee is $20, while children ages 8 and younger are free. Parking also is free.

An important note: Food tickets can be purchased with cash only, with each ticket costing $1.50. One ticket gets you one chicken wing.

Beverages, however, are sold only by debit or credit card, since that is run by stadium vendors.

Here's the schedule Sunday:

Noon: Festival opens. Dennis "The Quizmaster" George and his traveling game show.

1 p.m.: Baby Wing Pageant

2 p.m.: College Wing Eating Championship

2:30 p.m.: Buffalo Media Craft Wing Award

3 p.m.: Bobbing for Wings

3:30 p.m.: Hot Wing Eating Contest

4:30 p.m.: George Shea Live

5 p.m.: Unites States Chicken Wing Eating Championship

6-7 p.m.: Live music by Rusty Nickel