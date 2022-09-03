At National Buffalo Wing Festival, a chance for out-of-town operators to gain exposure in a big way

It was a busy week for Trent Weitzel and his crew to prepare for the National Buffalo Wing Festival.
It meant prepping 55 gallons of sauces back home in Wyoming and then hitting the road Tuesday, embarking on a 26-hour drive to get to Western New York on Thursday morning.
Then on Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, it was game day.
"It's totally worth it," said Weitzel, owner of Double Dub's in Laramie. "We came out here three years ago, and it's just amazing. We're welcomed with open arms here in Buffalo."
Being Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's go-to place for wings from his University of Wyoming days doesn't hurt, either.
People are also reading…
Of the more than 20 wing and food vendors at the two-day festival that wraps up Sunday, nearly half are from outside New York and get to compete for awards at a festival that attracts thousands of attendees as well as national attention by virtue of being held in a city that knows a thing or two about wings. That kind of increased exposure also can help business and larger opportunities when wing entrepreneurs head home.
"When these folks win awards and go home, it's really a feather in their cap," said festival founder Drew Cerza.
That was certainly the case for The Blind Rhino, which has several locations in Connecticut and participated in its third Buffalo Wing Festival this weekend.
At last year's event, The Blind Rhino brought a bigger team and a couple of new sauces. It paid off, with The Blind Rhino getting first place in best-in-show wing and hot wing.
Where that led: The Blind Rhino was invited to bring its wings to Guy Fieri's Players Tailgate party at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles in February.
"So we took this opportunity and kind of leveraged it to sling wings at the Super Bowl," said Blind Rhino co-owner Casey Dohme, noting that his crew gets excited during the seven-hour drive to Buffalo because it's such a big event in their industry.
After years of dreaming, Trent Weitzel is getting a chance to show the saucy skills of Double Dub’s from Laramie, Wyoming, at the National Buffalo Chicken Wing
Double Dub's also had an opportunity this year with Fieri.
When Fieri's hugely popular Food Network show "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" came to Wyoming, the host made sure to swing by Double Dub's – a place endorsed by Allen that won multiple awards at last year's Buffalo Wing Festival.
As for this year, Weitzel and Double Dub's have their eye on another award at the festival.
"We really want to try to get festival favorite," he said.
Second year at the stadium
This is the festival's second year at Highmark Stadium, after a 19-year run at Sahlen Field in downtown Buffalo.
And while longtime festivalgoers said there are pros and cons to the switch, many weren't complaining about the opportunity to get on the field where the Bills will play their home opener Sept. 19.
Sahlen Field is closer to their home in Allentown, but Connor Dean and his 8-year-old son Cormac still enjoyed themselves Saturday.
Cormac ran routes on the field, reeling in passes from his dad.
"When do you get a chance to go on the Bills field?" Connor Dean said, feeling like an NFL player for just a minute.
"Pretty awesome" is how Cormac summed it up, as festival band Rusty Nickel played classic rock.
No food is allowed on the field, and maybe that's a good thing, since many were getting in their exercise. And probably by that point, popping some of the free samples of Tums that were offered just inside the gate.
Support Local Journalism
Pete Myers drove in with friends from Warsaw, racing them and winning in an impromptu 40-yard dash not officially sanctioned by the NFL Scouting Combine.
"4.3 is what I think I was clocked at," Myers joked.
It was a warm day in the mid-80s, but there were plenty of places for patrons to cool down.
The Pepsi Club, for one, offered air conditioning that welcomingly smacked attendees as they walked through the doors to sit and eat their wings.
Just outside the Pepsi Club is a new feature this year called "The Coop," an entertainment pavilion featuring live music, Jim Beam bourbon products, samples from Barone Fini Wines and TV screens where patrons can watch the activities on the field's main stage.
There were plenty of interesting outfits worn by patrons and more than a few Bills shirts.
Angel Lauriano, who lives nearby off McKinley Parkway, went old school, rocking Allen's University of Wyoming jersey that his fiancée got him right after the Bills drafted the quarterback.
He attended the festival for the first time Saturday, ready to have some fun during a long weekend and eat some wings.
"This is my cheat day," he said.
And, of course, he planned to try Double Dub's.
On tap Sunday
The festival's second and last day will run from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at the stadium. The admission fee is $20, while children ages 8 and younger are free. Parking also is free.
An important note: Food tickets can be purchased with cash only, with each ticket costing $1.50. One ticket gets you one chicken wing.
Beverages, however, are sold only by debit or credit card, since that is run by stadium vendors.
Here's the schedule Sunday:
Noon: Festival opens. Dennis "The Quizmaster" George and his traveling game show.
1 p.m.: Baby Wing Pageant
2 p.m.: College Wing Eating Championship
2:30 p.m.: Buffalo Media Craft Wing Award
3 p.m.: Bobbing for Wings
3:30 p.m.: Hot Wing Eating Contest
4:30 p.m.: George Shea Live
5 p.m.: Unites States Chicken Wing Eating Championship
6-7 p.m.: Live music by Rusty Nickel
Complete coverage: National Buffalo Wing Festival through the years
In the 20 years of Wing Fest, 1.4 million attendees from around the world have eaten nearly 6 million wings. That's 220 tons for those counting. Check out our coverage of the annual festival over the years.
Just because the calendar changes over to September doesn't mean we are finished with outdoor events and celebrations.
The National Buffalo Wing Festival celebrated its 20th anniversary with its debut at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
The 20th anniversary edition of the National Buffalo Wing Fest will be held from noon to 9 p.m. Sept. 4 and noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.
From plums to pickles, here are some surprising sauces worth giving a try.
It was looking close for a minute there, but the reigning champ chomped his way to another
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut and the U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Contest were the major draws on Day 2 of the National Buffalo Wing Festival, held Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, in Coca-Cola
The National Buffalo Wing Festival concluded on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, at Coca-Cola Field with competitive eating contests, blue-cheese bobbing and lots of wing sampling. See who hung
The annual National Buffalo Wing Festival was held at Coca-Cola Field once again this year. See photos from the festival on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018- the festival continues Sunday.
The 2017 National Buffalo Wing Festival held its second day of festivities, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017.
Wacky and wild wing sauces from Buffalo and far, far beyond were in the spotlight on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, at the National Buffalo Wing Fest. The festival continues on Sunday at the same
Coca-Cola Field was the site for wing lovers across the area, as vendors from far and wide offered their takes on Buffalo’s staple food. Even a couple from Australia made the trek to serve their wares! The first Chicken Wing 5K took place on Sunday, too, adding a healthy element to the saucy
With the festival in its 15th year, the founder says he wanted to shake things
Dylan and Katrina Pries traveled 9,300 miles from Brisbane, Australia, to compete with other vendors from 46
From 120 different wing flavors from 30 restaurants to several eating competitions, the entertainment at the National Buffalo Wing Festival was nonstop on Saturday. See the wing fans who dropped by Coca-Cola
Joey “Jaws” Chestnut was a bit under the weather Sunday. “I had a fever, I felt dehydrated; I just wasn’t myself,” he said. But with 2 pounds of Duffs medium chicken wings in front of him, competitors surrounding him and a cheering crowd before him, Chestnut – the reigning wing-eating champion emerged. He ate 205 wings in 12 minutes
Plucky wing eaters make no bones about their desire to win 1st
He ate 191 wings, but who's counting?; Joey Chestnut consumes 7.61 pounds of wings to take competitive-eating trophy â¨from five-year champion Sonya Thomas at the National Buffalo Wing Festival on Sunday
Jaws finally devoured the Black Widow at the National Buffalo Wing Festival. Joey “Jaws” Chestnut, 28, of San Jose, Calif., billed as the No. 1-ranked competitive eater in the world, set a new world record for eating fried chicken wings Sunday by downing 7.61 pounds of wings in 12 minutes during the festival’s professional Buffalo Chicken Wing Eating Contest.
New York City subway conductor Eric “Badlands” Booker tips the scales at about 360 pounds, while South Korea-born Sonya Thomas weighs in at barely 100. They’re both major league competitive eaters who will be featured in contests at this weekend’s 10th annual National Buffalo Wing Festival in Coca Cola Field. On Friday, Booker and Thomas joined Major League Eating
Years from now, when people look back on the competitive eating career of Matt Bonanno, they’ll remember that it all started on hot summer day in Buffalo. Bonanno, a 19-year-old still in braces, ate his way to the Amateur Chicken Wing Eating Championship on Saturday and immediately declared himself a force to be reckoned with on the international eating
Eating chicken wings as fast as possible has been a cherished Buffalo pastime as long as there have been chicken wings. Until recently, that accomplishment might earn you bragging rights, and some Tums. These days, speed-eating wings has become a national sport. Case in point: The annual National Buffalo Wing Festival, being held Saturday and Sunday at Coca-Cola Field,
10 years of wings, and fest is still flying Through trial by fire, 'Wing King' has perfected formula for feeding the crowds
The National Buffalo Wing Festival is known around the nation. It’s become a Labor Day weekend tradition for thousands of us trying to sneak in one more summer festival, and on Saturday the wing festival hit a memorable milestone by celebrating its 10th anniversary. The acclaim didn’t come easy. Organizer Drew Cerza, who started the wing fest back in
The National Buffalo Wing Festival is marking its 10th birthday this weekend, and it’s celebrating with some cake to go with 50 tons of chicken wings. It starts at noon on Saturday and Sunday in Coca-Cola Field. Duff Goldman, star of Food Network’s “Ace of Cakes,” will be on hand at 2:30 p.m. Saturday to judge a Wing Festival
At just 5 feet tall and 105 pounds, Sonya Thomas hardly looks the part of a woman who could down 181 chicken wings in 12 minutes, and set a new world record, no less. But that’s what the Alexandria, Va., chicken wing eating legend did Sunday as she wowed the crowd and won her fourth consecutive Chicken Wing Eating
Basking in deep-fried delight Cool, windy weather didn't deter thousands from flocking to a celebration of Buffalo's signature dish, the chicken wing
It took five years for James Herdlein to perfect his Buffalo wing sauce. But his persistence paid off Saturday as he took home the silver platter for winning the annual Amateur Traditional Sauce-Off competition. It was one of several events on the first day of the ninth annual National Buffalo Wing Festival at Coca-Cola Field in downtown Buffalo. Other
'The Black Widow' does it again 105-pound Sonya Thomas gobbles up the competition to win Wing Eating Championship
If there’s one thing that gets folks in Buffalo to turn their heads away from their chicken wings, it is the marvel that is Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas. The crowd at the eighth annual National Buffalo Wing Festival at Coca-Cola Field was deep into their wings Saturday afternoon, until it was time to gather around the main stage
Fill 'er up Pro eaters of all shapes and sizes descend on Buffalo to see who can devour the most chicken wings
Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas (all 100 pounds of her) is ready to defend her world record of eating 173 Buffalo wings (some 7 1/2 pounds) in 12 minutes this weekend. The slender, pro eater set the record in 2007 at the National Buffalo Wing Festival, and repeated her first-place finish last year. She also won in 2004. This
Never bet against wingmaster Drew Cerza’s ability to deep-fry a national catch phrase into a crispy pun promoting the National Buffalo Wing Festival. The founder of the annual chicken wing eat-athon did it again Wednesday, unveiling “Cluckers for Cash” — a shameless takeoff on the recent “Cash for Clunkers” economic stimulus program — as the theme of this weekend’s
Since he started the National Buffalo Wing Festival in 2002, Drew Cerza has been working out the kinks. Early on, he realized the need for more deep fryers to keep the wings coming and the lines at the booths moving. Last year, he ran out of chicken wings after the first day and scrambled to get another 12 tons
When old pals Terrance Dunford, John Chadderdon and Patrick Shea get together to talk sauce, it’s serious business. They were among the nine judges sampling more than 30 kinds of wings in the 2007 Buffalo Wing Sauce competition Friday in Dunn Tire Park. The competition kicked off this weekend’s 2007 National Buffalo Wing Festival at the stadium. As longtime
Wing Fest flies high after all Record set by 'enormous crowds' despite Ernesto's drenching rain of day before
After a soggy Saturday, the fifth annual National Buffalo Wing Festival rallied Sunday with a record turnout, according to organizers. Drew Cerza of Clarence, festival founder, estimated that approximately 27,000 people attended the closing day in Dunn Tire Park, a one-day record. He estimated that 10,000 people came Saturday; earlier estimates were 3,500. The festival drew 69,000 last year.
Inventors of wing to get first spot in hall Bellissimos will be honored at festival devoted to delicacy
The founder of the National Buffalo Wing Festival said one day before its opening that Frank and Teressa Bellissimo were the only possible first inductees into its new hall of fame. “They’re the naturals. They set the bar. You can’t even put anyone in with them,” said Drew Cerza, the self-styled “Wing King” from Clarence. “The restaurants that are
Wing fest hot, medium -- and wet Rain can't dampen enjoyment for 3,500 or so at fifth annual celebration in Dunn Tire Park
They served the wings hot, medium, mild — and wet. But like usual, the crowd at the fifth annual National Chicken Wing Festival devoured them. Rain couldn’t stop the 3,500 or so chicken-wing lovers in Dunn Tire Park Saturday from gobbling up their wings. Surprisingly, the only ones who had to wait for their wings were some of those
In just four years, the annual Buffalo National Wing Festival has become what the owner of a large out-of-town restaurant chain calls the national chicken wing trade show. It definitely has the flavor. There are booths manned by regional and national restaurants serving samples of Buffalo’s claim to culinary fame to thousands of hungry “conventioneers” while vying for the
This year, the 420-pound behemoth finally beat the 105-pound woman. And they’re calling it a big upset. Eric “Badlands” Booker of Long Island defeated Sonya Thomas of Alexandria, Va., known as “The Black Widow” on the competitive-eating circuit. Thomas, last year’s chicken-wing eating champion, arrived as the crowd favorite at the fourth annual National Chicken Wing Festival. But Booker
Resume the exercise regimine next week — a weekend of hearty eating awaits us. The fourth annual National Buffalo Wing Festival will take place this weekend in Dunn Tire Park. More than 100 styles of wings from 30 of the best local and national eating places will be featured. This year, the festival is going to serve its 1
It’s a favorite pastime around Buffalo — bragging about how many chicken wings you can put down. Well, Saturday night during the third annual National Buffalo Wing Festival, 15 people got a chance to show what their stomachs were made of by competing in the local Buffalo Wing Eating Championship. The objective: eat as many chicken wings as possible
It was a Friday night, late summer or early fall, in 1964 — long before this weekend’s third annual National Buffalo Wing Festival would be conceived. Some of the gang — Pat Maraschiello, Santo Costantino, Eugene Custodi, Danny Grosso, Sal Greco and Don Zanghi — had just come from a late-night Paul Newman flick in the Theater District. They
Wing Fest: Dan Higgins, right, of Milwaukee, and his sister, Colleen Higgins, cross the finish line during the “Running of the Chickens” Friday evening during the kickoff of this weekend’s third annual National Buffalo Wing Festival at Dunn Tire Park. Before the festival’s end Sunday, folks will bob for wings and scarf them up in a contest and from
No ruffled feathers here: Drew Cerza, National Buffalo Wing Festival organizer, mingles with feathered friends Thursday as a truck of 350,000 wings arrives in Dunn Tire Park from Tyson Foods. The festival runs from 4 to 10 p.m. today, from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 7 p.m.
The second National Buffalo Wing festival is history, and in its wake — champion eaters and champion sauce chefs. In the national wing-eating Contest, Ed “Cookie” Jarvis of Long Island came in first, followed by Hungry” Charles Hardy of Brooklyn second. and Sonya Thomas of Virginia third. Other winners follow: Ms. Buffalo Wing: Lynn Justinger, Williamsville; Best Creative Sauce:
The question is not, with apologies to Shakespeare (who actually played a part in this), to be or not to be. The question, given the slam-bang this thing has been from the get-go, is why it took so long to do it? But never mind. What counts, as an estimated 50,000 carnivores can attest, is we finally got around
The Buffalo Bisons aren’t in the playoffs this year, but Dunn Tire Park was still hosting big-time competition Saturday. As thousands milled about on the ballpark’s outfield grass enjoying the second annual National Buffalo Wing Festival, contenders for today’s wing-eating championship were getting themselves psyched up. Eric “Badlands” Booker, for one. He’s the reigning matzo ball eating champion of
Hats off to Drew Cerza for all the time and effort that he and others put into the National Chicken Wing Festival. It was heartening to see 50,000 people eating 20 tons of chicken wings in Dunn Tire Park on a beautiful Labor Day weekend. Seventeen local eateries made friends with 10 out-of-town restaurants to raise the collective cholesterol
Drew Cerza. Remember that name. Cerza is the man who last weekend gave Western New York a massive jolt in the arm, that once again made us “talk proud.” He reminded us that we can do things right here. And he did it with our beloved chicken wing — thousands upon thousands of them prepared by restaurants from all
Stockpot standard to finger food favorite. The rise of the chicken wing, Buffalo’s culinary contribution to the world, was celebrated Saturday in the city where it all began nearly 40 years ago. Many of the thousands of wing-eating faithful who gathered at Dunn Tire Park for the first National Buffalo Wing Festival, both locals and out-of-towners, wondered the same
Buffalo wing consumption reached its pinnacle and its nadir in Dunn Tire Park on Sunday, the final day of the inaugural National Buffalo Wing Festival, as the carefully-crafted flavors of the wing sauce competition were followed by the gluttonous antics of professional eaters. Organizers estimated that more than 45,000 people attended the two-day festival, eating up almost 20 tons
And early in the evening of the second day, Drew Cerza rested. Finally. The man who put the National Buffalo Wing Festival where it belonged sat in the bleachers of the downtown ballpark late Sunday and surveyed the scene. Thousands milled about the stadium outfield munching wings, pushing baby strollers and scoping out the Miss Buffalo Wing contest. (What
Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.