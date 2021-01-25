At least a few inches of snow coming Tuesday for city, Northtowns

Three to 5 inches of snow are expected in Buffalo, the Northtowns and Niagara County starting Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Between 1 and 3 inches of snow, as well as a small amount of ice accumulation, are also predicted for some areas south of Buffalo.

A wintry mix of precipitation is expected to start for the western Southern Tier between 4 and 7 a.m. Tuesday. Forecasters are predicting a few hundredths of an inch of ice accumulation, along with up to 3 inches of snow, in southern Erie, Wyoming and Livingston counties.

A winter weather advisory will go into effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday for southern Erie, Wyoming and Livingston counties. It runs through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Another winter weather advisory is scheduled to go into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday for northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties as snow and some mixed precipitation spread across the region in the morning, the weather service said. The advisory runs through 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The snowfall will start sometime between 7 and 10 a.m. and it could affect the late-morning and the evening commutes.

