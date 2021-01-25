At least a few inches of snow coming Tuesday for city, Northtowns

Three to 5 inches of snow are expected in Buffalo, the Northtowns and Niagara County starting Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Between 1 and 3 inches of snow, as well as a small amount of ice accumulation, are also predicted for some areas south of Buffalo.
A wintry mix of precipitation is expected to start for the western Southern Tier between 4 and 7 a.m. Tuesday. Forecasters are predicting a few hundredths of an inch of ice accumulation, along with up to 3 inches of snow, in southern Erie, Wyoming and Livingston counties.
Fair weather through most of tonight. A wintry mix will move into the Western Southern Tier very early Tuesday morning with snow and some mixed precipitation spreading across the rest of Western New York during the morning hours. pic.twitter.com/FeEjXW2iS0— NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) January 25, 2021
A winter weather advisory will go into effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday for southern Erie, Wyoming and Livingston counties. It runs through 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Another winter weather advisory is scheduled to go into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday for northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties as snow and some mixed precipitation spread across the region in the morning, the weather service said. The advisory runs through 1 a.m. Wednesday.
The snowfall will start sometime between 7 and 10 a.m. and it could affect the late-morning and the evening commutes.