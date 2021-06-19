 Skip to main content
At Krull Park Beach in Olcott, the water's safe again
At Krull Park Beach in Olcott, the water's safe again

It is safe to swim again at Krull Park Beach in Olcott.

The Niagara County Department of Health has announced that testing of water samples taken Friday at the beach on Lake Ontario has determined that the water is suitable for recreational swimming.

Health officials closed the beach to swimmers Thursday after high levels of fecal coliform bacteria were found in a sample taken Wednesday.

Paul R. Dicky, the county’s environmental health director, said Thursday that runoff from heavy rain Tuesday may have been responsible for the high bacteria count.

Health officials say they will continue to keep a close eye on water quality at the beach and notify the public if there are any problems.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

