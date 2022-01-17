At-home Covid-19 tests: here's how to get them for free

What is going on here?

What's going on is that the Biden administration is trying to ramp up Covid-19 testing in more ways than one by adding to – and not replacing – the elaborate network of testing sites that began to evolve at the start of the pandemic 22 months ago.

"We’re seeing real improvement in testing," Biden said last week. "When I got here, we were doing fewer than 2 million tests a day. Now, it’s changed. ... This month, it’s estimated that we will hit approximately 15 million tests a day and we’ll have over 375 million at-home rapid tests in January alone. That’s a huge leap."

The administration sees testing as key to understanding the pandemic, as well as treating those suffering from Covid-19. And that's why it launched a two-track effort to increase distribution of at-home tests that can determine whether people have Covid-19 in as little as 15 minutes.

It's important to remember both of those tracks, though: the track where insurers will pay for at-home tests, and the track where you will soon be able to get tests mailed to your home.

So what's with insurers paying for at-home tests now?