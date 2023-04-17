In December, SUNY Erie Community College president David Balkin resigned, two months after the college launched an investigation into a confrontation he had with a library staffer over a proposal to move the school's library to the Buffalo and Erie County Library downtown.

In his place, ECC named provost Adiam Tsegai as the school's interim leader, and she is a candidate to replace Balkin permanently.

David Balkin is out as president of SUNY-Erie Community College

Meanwhile, last summer, two different ECC employees filed complaints against Tsegai for incidents similar to the one that led to Balkin’s departure.

Both complainants said Tsegai berated them in a threatening manner that created a hostile work environment. Both filed their complaints with ECC’s Human Resources department, which were investigated by an HR Equal Employment Opportunity investigator, per ECC’s usual procedure.

Earlier this year, both complainants received letters from the ECC investigator informing them their complaints were deemed “founded.”

But instead of being sanctioned in any way, Tsegai was effectively promoted by the board of trustees.

Since then, ECC’s vice president of human resources and the HR officer who investigated the complaints about Tsegai both resigned.

The situation has current and former administrators and staff at ECC concerned about the college’s future. The questions take on greater importance if Tsegai pursues the same job Balkin lost after an employee complaint about hostile treatment.

Last week, the Administrators Association of ECC sent a letter to the board of trustees and County Executive Mark Poloncarz outlining “the poor working conditions and mistreatment of our members by the College’s current Leadership.”

According to a copy of the letter obtained by The Buffalo News, many administrative union members “report their work environment is intimidating, hostile, and abusive, interfering with their ability to do their jobs.”

The letter asks the board “to define and share a clear action plan to address our concerns within the next ten business days.”

The letter also referenced the formal complaints against Tsegai and added, “With the recent departure of ECC’s VP of HR and the College’s internal investigator, our members are fearful of more retaliation from the (officer in charge), which has already led to multiple recent resignations.”

Two people who filed complaints about Tsegai received letters from former HR investigator Tami Janocsko that their claims were deemed “founded.” Both asked not to be identified because they fear retaliation.

ECC’s VP for Human Resources, Cynthia Buckley, resigned in February. Janocsko resigned early this month. Neither responded to interview requests from The Buffalo News.

The complaints about Tsegai both involved employees who say she erupted at them for challenging a decision.

ECC's Balkin held talks about moving City Campus library before his suspension

One described Tsegai as “going ballistic” and “pointing her finger in my face” in a threatening manner. The other said Tsegai “berated and chewed me out viciously” in front of other employees and “threatened my job multiple times.”

In January, both complainants received letters from Janocsko saying their complaints were deemed founded. Neither received any follow-up as to how the complaint would be resolved before Buckley and then Janocsko resigned.

ECC employees say they have been advised that HR is now being handled by Tsegai, while also serving as provost and acting president. ECC has not yet launched a search for its next president.

In a joint statement by ECC's Board of Trustees and Tsegai, the board said it "affirms its support of, and confidence in, Dr. Tsegai’s leadership of the College."

It also said that the "Board also affirms its commitment to fostering the most effective educational environment possible, while ensuring that employees and students engage in a professional, respectful setting free from legally-prohibited harassment or discrimination."

Tsegai said in the statement that she is "committed to my role at the College and will continue to serve and lead with integrity, courage and optimism."

In a statement, Poloncarz' press secretary, Peter Anderson, said the county will review the allegations raised by the administrators' union and respond "where appropriate."

"We can’t speak to how previous HR complaints have been handled by the College or the Board of Trustees’ other internal deliberations," Anderson said. "We can confirm that at SUNY Erie’s request, Erie County did assist the Board of Trustees in hiring an outside expert to review the Dr. Balkin matter."

ECC President David Balkin suspended with pay amid investigation

Anderson also said that the firm that conducted ECC's last presidential search has offered to do another search for free.

Tsegai was among four finalists for the president job at the end of a long national search in 2021 that resulted in Balkin being selected. She was serving as acting provost at the time, and after naming Balkin president, the board of trustees appointed her provost the day before he took over.

Over the few months they worked together, Balkin and Tsegai seemed to have a good rapport. At a July 2022 trustee meeting, Balkin said he relied on Tsegai because “she has her finger on the pulse of every faculty member.”

From the outset, the board hired Balkin as a troubleshooter charged with getting the ailing college off a path to financial ruin. Balkin had previously saved a community college in South Bend, Ind., from potential bankruptcy, and Poloncarz and ECC trustees wanted someone who would make the tough decisions that would put ECC back in the black.

Within a couple months of taking office, Balkin began implementing recommendations from a college consulting firm to “right-size” ECC operations to reflect years of declining enrollment.

ECC reverses direction on former leader's initiatives for IT, staff cuts and more

He set out to erase a $9 million deficit by offering retirement incentives that eliminated 60 ECC positions, then made layoffs that cut 90 more. He also announced plans to reconfigure the college’s three-campus model, and discontinued several low-enrolled programs at ECC South Campus, leading to rumors he planned to close that campus entirely.

Although its membership took less of a hit than the other three unions representing ECC employees, the Faculty Federation of ECC took issue with Balkin’s cuts. According to meeting minutes provided to The Buffalo News, the union discussed picketing and voting “no confidence” in Balkin at an emergency meeting in May, and reported, “We are already at an impasse with him.”

In the fall, faculty and students learned Balkin was exploring relocating ECC’s City Campus library to available space in the downtown public library three blocks away. On Oct. 19, a small group of students went to Balkin’s City Campus office and told him about a petition to oppose closing the library. Balkin said at the time that he had no intention of “closing” a library and was merely exploring potential options for consolidation.

It was reportedly after that meeting that Balkin had the exchange with the librarian who lodged the complaint against him.

Balkin’s suspension came days later, at a Board of Trustees meeting that went routinely until ECC Board of Trustees Chairman Jeffrey Stone called for the board to go into executive session to discuss “a personnel matter.”

The board emerged to announce Balkin would be suspended with pay while it hired “an objective third party,” attorney Amy Habib Rittling, to investigate the matter “to avoid any appearance of bias.” The board also appointed Tsegai as officer in charge as of Balkin's suspension.

Two months later, the board approved Balkin’s “separation” from the college. In February it gave Tsegai the title of acting president.

"The significance of this role is that, as Acting President, she will assume and be empowered with all of the responsibilities and duties of a campus president," the board reported on ECC's website. "In addition, this title allows Dr. Tsegai to apply and be considered for the position of permanent president if she so chooses, as opposed to an interim president, which indicates an individual who is temporarily filling such a role."

Since Tsegai took over as officer in charge and now acting president, the college and the board of trustees have reversed course on several Balkin initiatives, including a move to replace a faulty computerized planning system with a more reliable system used by the majority of other SUNY campuses.

Tsegai is an ECC alum who went on to the University at Buffalo and earned a PhD in educational and leadership policy. She worked her way up the ranks at Bryant and Stratton College from 2002 to 2018, when she joined ECC as dean of engineering and technologies.

In January 2021, she was promoted to associate vice president for academic affairs of health sciences, engineering and technologies by then acting president William Reuter. In July 2021 she was named interim provost, then provost after Balkin got the president job.