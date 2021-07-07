At Albright-Knox, steel frame for expansion is in place: 'This is a remarkable moment'

Siren praised County Executive Mark Poloncarz for paying the county's $5 million pledge last summer, even as Covid-19 raged.

"That took leadership to do that in July 2020," Siren said. "It solidified our board's belief in the project at a time when the world was surrounded by a pandemic."

Poloncarz said he honored the county's commitment knowing it would help move the project along and keep people working.

A new report by UB Regional Institute concludes the construction of the new campus has already brought significant economic benefits for the city, region and state.

The project supports 1,827 jobs, with construction over three years expected to generate an economic impact of $281 million for the state, $168 million for the county and $36 million for the city, the report found.

The report said 84% of the construction money is being spent in New York State, with 52% in Erie County and 21% in Buffalo.

"Every dollar invested in the construction of the Buffalo AKG Art Museum generates twice as much in total economic impact for New York State," the report said.