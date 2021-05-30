At a crossroads: Consensus eludes backers of Buffalo's momentous infrastructure projects

"You have great options on the table," the governor said. "What do we do about the Skyway? What do we do about the Kensington? What do we do about the Scajaquada? Those are the decisions you have to make, and the caution is this: The worst thing you can do is to let the perfect be the enemy of the good."

Money for all three?

The decision could come down to how far along they are in completing federally required studies. In other words, how shovel-ready are they?

That's often a deciding factor in which projects get to advance when federal dollars become available.

"When you talk about which one should go first, it's really which one's ready," state Sen. Sean Ryan said.

However, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has talked about the importance of projects that are both "shovel-ready and shovel-worthy." The latter refers to the $20 billion the Biden administration wants to set aside to remove highways that destroyed mostly Black neighborhoods in the mid-20th century.

That may mean projects, such as the Kensington Expressway will be strongly considered for its destruction of Humboldt Parkway and its impact on the East Side, even if they're behind in the review process.