A fight brewing in New York City over the company being paid more than $400 million to shelter and care for the tens of thousands of migrants who have arrived in the city should not end up costing Erie County to house and provide services to migrants here, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

Poloncarz said that all indications are that New York City will continue to pay DocGo, the company that has increasingly come under fire for its handling of the migrant crisis.

New York City has a legal responsibility to pay for the care of migrants who arrived there, Poloncarz said Wednesday at a news conference.

"Erie County is not the primary responsible party. Nor Cheektowaga. Nor is New York State. It's New York City," he said.

The New York City Comptroller rejected the city's $432 million contract with DocGo, raising questions about the New York-based medical services provider's qualifications for handling the crisis.

“It is a medical services company, not a logistics company, social services provider or legal service provider,” Comptroller Brad Landers said in a letter in rejecting the no-bid deal, according to the New York Times.

New York Mayor Eric Adams' administration can override the comptroller and intends to, according to the media outlet City and State New York.

Poloncarz on Wednesday criticized DocGo's handling of the migrants, especially regarding its vetting process, vaccinations and enrolling children in schools.

He said Jericho Road was brought in to handle a lot of the support for the migrants. Deputy County Executive Lisa Chimera worked directly with the superintendents of local school districts to make sure children would be able to attend schools. The National Guard is now providing security at the hotels across the state where the migrants are being housed.

"DocGo has not been the actor we thought they were going to be, based on the information that was provided to us," he said.

However, Poloncarz said he believes Erie County can handle the migrants who arrived in Western New York this summer. He talked about meeting last week with the ambassador from Poland, which took in 1.6 million refugees from Ukraine since the war there began.

"If they can handle 1.6 million refugees in a very short period of time, I know our community is not in crisis situation if we just have 500 asylum-seekers housed in a hotel that is being paid for by New York City," Poloncarz said.

Meanwhile, Niagara County learned that New York City has dropped its lawsuit against the county for its emergency order that banned hotels in Niagara County from housing migrants sent there from New York City.

"When we put the Emergency Order in place, we made it clear that we were not without compassion for migrants, but New York City’s plan to shift their burden to upstate communities like ours would drain limited resources, place a burden on property taxpayers and have an overall negative impact on our community," Niagara County Legislature Majority Leader Randy Bradt said in a statement.

He continued: “ ... We do agree with Governor Hochul and New York City Mayor Adams that this is a federal problem and the Biden Administration is failing to address it. New York State taxpayers are already on the hook for $1 billion allocated in the state budget for this problem – funds that could be addressing the many needs of our own citizens. State taxpayers should not be expected to contribute any more while the federal government does nothing to stop the influx across the border.”

Seven Western New York counties issued similar executive orders, with the exception of Erie County. New York City is still pursuing lawsuits against counties across the state over their emergency orders.

News Staff Reporter Grant Ashley contributed to this report.