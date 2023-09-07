When a half-dozen buses of asylum-seekers first began being bused from New York City to Erie County and staying at hotels near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in mid-June, it immediately became a political issue. Republicans in the Erie County Legislature raised public questions and began pushing resolutions, while Democratic legislators largely avoided taking up the issue or talking about it at length or in committee on the Legislature floor.

New York City will keep paying for migrants' care in Erie County Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said that all indications are that New York City will continue to pay DocGo, the company that has increasingly come under fire for its handling of the migrant crisis.

But instead of becoming more divisive, the issue appears to be leading to bipartisanship in a year when all seats are up for re-election.

"When this first started, nobody knew what this was going to look like," said Democratic Majority Leader Timothy Meyers, whose district includes Cheektowaga, where most of the asylum-seekers are being housed.

In a rare turn of events Thursday, Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature worked to craft and approve a resolution demanding more information about what expenses the county might be incurring to host the roughly 600 people being housed at hotels in Cheektowaga and Amherst over the last three months.

The Republican Minority Caucus initially crafted a resolution calling for more information about what expenses the county might incur after the New York City comptroller initially refused to approve a $432 million emergency contract with DocGo, the agency in charge of resettling migrants from that city in other parts of the state. Republican legislators and staff then began asking questions and trading ideas about where that leaves Erie County.

While it now seems more likely that Mayor Eric Adams will override the comptroller, concerns about New York City's promise to cover the costs of resettled migrants in Erie County linger.

The Republican resolution sought answers from county department heads about any locally incurred costs associated with "self-purported asylum seekers" relocated to Erie County. New York City is on the hook to cover all food and shelter, and many human services expenses, associated with the relocation of migrants under New York City's longstanding right-to-shelter law. But doubts about whether the city will continue to cover all associated expenses have been growing.

What will incoming asylum-seekers cost Erie County? Here is what we know Based on some fact-finding by The Buffalo News, including communication with state and county officials and advocates, here are the best answers we have right now on the who is bearing what costs, why this is happening and what we still don't know.

When the Republicans introduced the resolution for same-day approval on Thursday, they gave it to the Democratic majority in advance. The Democrats then decided to retool the original language to remove words and phrases like "shipping self-purported asylum seekers across the state" from the resolution, but much of the intent of the language remained intact. Democrats beefed up the resolution to ask that resettlement agencies, as well as department heads, appear before the Finance and Management Committee on Sept. 28 to answer questions. Both sides also asked that certain school district representatives appear, as well.

"I think everybody wants the same thing," said Meyers, who chairs the finance committee. "We just want to make sure things are done right and equitably. There’s a lot of questions that have to be answered."

Bryan Fiume, chief of staff for the Republican minority, agreed that both sides worked together to come up with a resolution all 11 legislators could unanimously support.

"The conversations were actually very good," he said, "and we are happy to finally get a discussion on how much this costs."

The resolution calls for at least 15 department heads, agency and school representatives to appear before the Finance and Management Committee on Sept. 28.

Fiume said questions about who is footing the costs for legal services for migrants who have been arrested, and the cost to taxpayers for education, public health and social services associated with relocated asylum-seekers, remain.

Meyers said this asylum-seeker resolution had bipartisan support because it's focused strictly on financial costs. It's not a debate about where they should be living or whether they belong in this country.

"This is about the costs associated with it, who is going to pick up the bill, and where do we go from there," he said.