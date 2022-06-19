 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Assemblyman Hawley to host electronics recycling drive in Batavia

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Assemblyman Steve Hawley is sponsoring an electronics recycling drive in Batavia from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.

"With the amount of technology we've gone through the past few decades, much of it becomes old-school after a few months," Hawley said. "There's lots and lots of recycling to be done."

The event will be held at the Genesee Social Service Department parking lot on 5130 E. Main St., next to National Grid. The drives have taken place for about a decade, with as many as 1,000 drop-offs being done each year.

Sunnking, the Brockport-based electronics recycling company, will be on hand to collect the items. 

"I think it's a great service they provide," Hawley said. "They are very supportive in bringing the materials back to their plant."

Participants can bring cellphones, monitors, computers, printers and other e-waste. There is a limit of four televisions/computers per car. Pre-registration online is required. Visit sunnking.com/events

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editorial Intern

I'm an intern for the editorial team. I completed my undergraduate and graduate degrees at the University of Michigan-Flint and Syracuse University respectively. Proud Michigander who has become acquainted with Upstate New York.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Early voting begins in Western New York

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News