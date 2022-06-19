Assemblyman Hawley to host electronics recycling drive in Batavia

Assemblyman Steve Hawley is sponsoring an electronics recycling drive in Batavia from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.

"With the amount of technology we've gone through the past few decades, much of it becomes old-school after a few months," Hawley said. "There's lots and lots of recycling to be done."

The event will be held at the Genesee Social Service Department parking lot on 5130 E. Main St., next to National Grid. The drives have taken place for about a decade, with as many as 1,000 drop-offs being done each year.

Sunnking, the Brockport-based electronics recycling company, will be on hand to collect the items.

"I think it's a great service they provide," Hawley said. "They are very supportive in bringing the materials back to their plant."

Participants can bring cellphones, monitors, computers, printers and other e-waste. There is a limit of four televisions/computers per car. Pre-registration online is required. Visit sunnking.com/events.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.