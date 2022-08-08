Assembly speaker announces state grants for recreational projects in Amherst and Town of Tonawanda

State Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie came to the Buffalo area Monday to announce an infusion of state capital grant funding for major recreation projects in Amherst and the Town of Tonawanda.

Amherst was awarded $1 million in inclusive playground money that will go toward the construction of an ice rink, splash pad and playground – all fully handicap accessible – on the site of the future Central Park that is planned at the former Westwood Country Club. The Town of Tonawanda, meanwhile, was awarded $2 million for the addition of a handicap-accessible spray park that will include slides and other water features in Brighton Park.

In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, Heastie said, Assembly members have seen an increase in requests from their constituents for more state funding to assist with local recreational projects and improving outdoor spaces.

"In 2020 and the beginning of 2021, for the most part, we were confined indoors and forced to communicate mostly through Zoom," Heastie said during a news conference at the Brighton pool, where he was joined by town officials and Assemblyman William Conrad.

"Coming out of Covid, we've got to have something that addresses the health and wellness of our community," said Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph H. Emminger.

The splash park is expected to be completed by late 2023 and be operational by 2024. Emminger said he is hopeful the splash park, which is estimated to cost $20 million to build, will become a destination site not only for town residents but others in nearby communities.

"We want people from all over at least from the Northtowns and Niagara County, we want them to come to our splash park," said Emminger.

Town officials estimate the facility will take in $300,000 to $400,000 a year.

Meanwhile, in Amherst, Supervisor Brian Kulpa and town officials were joined by Assemblywoman Karen McMahon in Amherst Town Hall for the announcement of the $1 million state grant that will go toward construction of the Central Park project that includes the town and its partners, including Mensch Capital Partners, that have agreed to pay for the cleanup of toxins at the Westwood site, where the project will be located.

"This particular piece is in the southeast corner where we're building out an ice ribbon, a fully accessible ice rink, a splash pad that is fully accessible, and a fully accessible playground," said Kulpa.

He said the overall construction on the project is set to begin this fall.

"I would expect this thing to be coming online in about 2025," Kulpa said.

The cost of the project is estimated at about $20 million.

Heastie will remain in the area Tuesday to announce additional state funding for projects in Lancaster and Buffalo.