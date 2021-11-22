Assembly report says Cuomo misused state resources for personal gain in book project

The push to keep the lid on Covid nursing home deaths reached deep, the report said. In August 2020, a senior DOH official sought to prepare a letter to lawmakers detailing the extent of nursing home Covid deaths. The letter was not sent, which the report said appeared to be the doing of Cuomo’s office. Lawmakers got the Covid death data the following February.

The Assembly investigation collected 600,000 documents, including photographs, texts, emails, phone recordings and interviews, depositions or reviews of interviews of more than 200 people. Cuomo did not participate in an interview for the Assembly investigation.

Harassment allegations confirmed

Assemblywoman Monica Wallace, a Lancaster Democrat and Judiciary Committee member, said she agrees with the report’s conclusions about Cuomo. She thanked the women who came forward with the sexual harassment allegations, saying she is sorry they had to “endure months of victim shaping while you waited for this process to conclude."

“I hope this report, which supports the conclusions of the Attorney General, provides you with the vindication that you deserve," she said.