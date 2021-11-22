Assembly report condemns Cuomo on sexual harassment, book deal

The panel, which hired an outside law firm for about $5 million so far, began what was originally termed an impeachment investigation in March. When Cuomo announced his intention to resign, Heastie said the committee’s work was over. But public and legislative outrage pushed him to have the panel finish its work and release a public report.

One Assembly member not on the committee, Queens Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim, on Saturday expressed what he called his “utter dismay and disappointment” that the Judiciary Committee report “stopped short of scrutinizing the larger story around the nursing home data.”

Kim, chairman of the Assembly Aging Committee and Cuomo’s fiercest critic during the worst days of the Covid crisis in nursing homes, said much more was to be investigated about what he called “the web” used to convince the public that nursing homes were safe places during Covid.

“Our grieving families deserve these truths, which is why we cannot relent on what must come next: full impeachment of the governor and indictment of his conspirators for defrauding the public in order to seek financial gain," said Kim, whose uncle died of Covid in a nursing home.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn also have been looking into questions about how the state handled Covid in nursing homes.