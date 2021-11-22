Assembly report condemns Cuomo on sexual harassment, book deal

ALBANY – In another damning report against him that lawmakers say would have led to his impeachment if he was still in office, ex-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday was accused by Assembly investigators of potentially manipulating nursing home death data at a time he was winning a $5.1 million book deal to write about his experiences leading the state’s pandemic response in 2020.
The 60-page report also found ample evidence to show Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, a finding Attorney General Letitia James already presented in August that led to Cuomo’s resignation.
The Assembly Judiciary Committee report further accused Cuomo of using state resources to help pen his 2020 book. A state ethics agency board last week rescinded its approval for Cuomo to write the book, saying it also believed he violated the terms by using government staff on the project; Cuomo has said they all volunteered on their own time.
"The former governor’s conduct – as shown in this report – is extremely disturbing and is indicative of someone who is not fit for office," said Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Lavine, a Long Island Democrat.
"I hope this report helps New Yorkers further understand the seriousness of the allegations that have been made and serves to guide us to a more ethical and responsible government. New Yorkers deserve no less," he added.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Bronx Democrat, called the events leading up to Cuomo's departure "a profoundly sad chapter in New York's history." He said the Assembly continues to cooperate with law enforcement agencies that can receive evidence Assembly investigators have collected.
At least one lawmaker over the weekend said the report’s findings should push for the start of an impeachment process even though Cuomo has left office as a way to prevent him from ever holding elected office again.
Support Local Journalism
Cuomo, who has been trying to mend his soured image by scathing attacks on James and lawmakers, was earlier this year accused by the attorney general of undercounting by 50% the number of Covid-related deaths in nursing homes. In all, it was found that 3,800 nursing home residents were omitted from data about nursing home Covid deaths; Cuomo has said it was because their actual deaths occurred in hospitals, but it came at a time when he was also getting national media attention – and, ultimately, the lucrative book deal – for nursing home deaths that appeared to be lower than some other states.
Cuomo’s lawyer, Rita Glavin, last week called on the Assembly Judiciary Committee to turn over to her evidence it had uncovered. Democrats and Republicans on the panel never considered the idea, and the plan has been in place for the Monday release of the report for at least a couple of weeks.
The panel, which hired an outside law firm for about $5 million so far, began what was originally termed an impeachment investigation in March. When Cuomo announced his intention to resign, Heastie said the committee’s work was over. But public and legislative outrage pushed him to have the panel finish its work and release a public report.
One Assembly member not on the committee, Queens Democratic Assemblyman Ron Kim, on Saturday expressed what he called his “utter dismay and disappointment” that the Judiciary Committee report “stopped short of scrutinizing the larger story around the nursing home data.”
Kim, chairman of the Assembly Aging Committee and Cuomo’s fiercest critic during the worst days of the Covid crisis in nursing homes, said much more was to be investigated about what he called “the web” used to convince the public that nursing homes were safe places during Covid.
“Our grieving families deserve these truths, which is why we cannot relent on what must come next: full impeachment of the governor and indictment of his conspirators for defrauding the public in order to seek financial gain," said Kim, whose uncle died of Covid in a nursing home.
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn also have been looking into questions about how the state handled Covid in nursing homes.
The Assembly said Cuomo directed a report – issued by the state Health Department -– intended to push back against criticism of a March 25, 2020, order that nursing homes must admit Covid-positive patients coming from hospitals. The Assembly report noted that top Cuomo aides "influenced" the DOH report, which DOH officials later said was neither "scientific or medical" in nature, despite the public relations spin at the time.