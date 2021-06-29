Assembly House 150 receives 2021 Great Places Award

Assembly House 150, a nonprofit art, design and construction incubator and learning center at 150 Edward St., has received the 2021 Great Places Award from the Environmental Design Research Association.

The award, granted in partnership with the Project for Public Spaces, honored Assembly House 150 for utilizing art as a tool of community placemaking, engagement and social change.

"We are honored to receive this international recognition," said Dennis Maher, the Assembly House's founder and executive director who's also an artist and professor of architecture at the University at Buffalo.

The award is bestowed on programs that honor professional and scholarly excellence.

"Assembly House is a magical place, where the spirit of a city and its people come together around the act of making and the art of craft," said Robert Shibley, dean of UB's School of Architecture and Planning.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

