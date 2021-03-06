Assembly abandons canal bill after preservationists weigh in

Fearing a threat to the future of the Erie Canal as its 200th anniversary approaches in 2025, preservationists from coast to coast mobilized in the past couple of weeks to stop a bill in the State Legislature that would alter how the canal is governed.

It looks as though their efforts have succeeded.

Several Assembly members of both parties said that the Assembly will delete the New York Power Authority's proposals for a powerful new canal board from its "one-house" budget bill. A Democratic Senate source said Friday that house probably will do the same.

"I've been getting a good amount of emails, not just from my neck of the woods, but from all over the country about this item, which is not that common," said Assemblyman Jonathan D. Rivera, D-Buffalo. "I'm obviously not supporting this and it's my understanding this will not be included in our one-house budget response."

“I strongly urge the Assembly's Majority Conference to reject the governor’s Erie Canal revitalization proposal,” said Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, D-Buffalo. "While we have seen the benefits of public-private partnerships and agree that there is a need for the canal system to become more financially self-sufficient, we do not believe that this proposal accomplishes that."

Boaters worry, but official says 'we are serious about investing' in Erie Canal Critics believe the New York Power Authority, the parent agency of the state Canal Corp., aims to reduce the Erie Canal's expense by reducing its use.