Assembly abandons canal bill after preservationists weigh in

Fearing a threat to the future of the Erie Canal as its 200th anniversary approaches in 2025, preservationists from coast to coast mobilized in the past couple of weeks to stop a bill in the State Legislature that would alter how the canal is governed.
It looks as though their efforts have succeeded.
Several Assembly members of both parties said that the Assembly will delete the New York Power Authority's proposals for a powerful new canal board from its "one-house" budget bill. A Democratic Senate source said Friday that house probably will do the same.
"I've been getting a good amount of emails, not just from my neck of the woods, but from all over the country about this item, which is not that common," said Assemblyman Jonathan D. Rivera, D-Buffalo. "I'm obviously not supporting this and it's my understanding this will not be included in our one-house budget response."
“I strongly urge the Assembly's Majority Conference to reject the governor’s Erie Canal revitalization proposal,” said Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, D-Buffalo. "While we have seen the benefits of public-private partnerships and agree that there is a need for the canal system to become more financially self-sufficient, we do not believe that this proposal accomplishes that."
Critics believe the New York Power Authority, the parent agency of the state Canal Corp., aims to reduce the Erie Canal's expense by reducing its use.
"The general feeling is, it's going to be taken out because the canal is just too important to history, too important to the state, and it's really starting to click with tourism," said Assemblyman Angelo J. Morinello, R-Niagara Falls.
The budget amendment, one of dozens Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo submitted, still could resurface in negotiations over the final budget package.
"I will be fighting to keep it out of the final budget, as well," said Assemblyman William Conrad, D-Tonawanda.
Conrad said he has heard concerns about the bill from many constituents, including canal-side business owners.
"To remove folks like that from the overall conversation about the canal and its future would be illogical and unfair," he said.
The notion of changing the canal's name to the Empire Line, in conjunction with the trail alongside the historic waterway, also has been scrapped, according to a statement from Gil C. Quiniones, New York Power Authority president and CEO.
The bill would abolish the Canal Recreationway Commission, an advisory group including private citizens, formed in 1992. It hasn't met since NYPA took over the canal from the Thruway Authority in 2017.
The bill's new Canal System Revitalization Trust would have the power to buy property along the canal and sell it or give it away. It could make grants of cash or property to developers or anyone else, with no provision in the bill for public input. The bill also would repeal a law that calls for public hearings if tolls are reimposed on the canal.
“This proposal establishes a mechanism to leverage public-private partnerships to provide resources for the Canal corridor that will benefit local communities, including preservationists, hikers, nature lovers and local businesses, for years to come," NYPA spokesman Shane Mahar said.
Opponents don't see it that way.
"This is too sneaky, it's too layered, it's not transparent," said Catherine F. Schweitzer, executive director of Buffalo's Baird Foundation.
In addition, buried in Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's budget message this month was a proposal to rebrand the canal and the trail beside it as, collectively, the "Empire Line."
Schweitzer contacted every elected official she knows to try to block the bill.
"The entity that is closer to the ground, closer to the citizens, that's the one that is going away? It feels like the scales are out of balance here, that it's a business solution without being a community solution," she said.
"It was introduced hastily. It was introduced without transparency," said Erin M. Tobin, vice president of the Preservation League of New York. "You wonder what the motivation is."
"We should be adding seats to the table for local stakeholders, not taking them away," said Assemblyman Michael J. Norris, R-Lockport.
"While I think that most would acknowledge the need for changes and improvements to the Erie Canal to better suit its modern use as a recreational destination, this is a conversation that needs to include robust input from local communities across the canal and should be done outside of the limited time confines of the budget process, especially when so much focus rightfully remains on combating the pandemic," said State Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy, D-Buffalo.
The governor’s announcement Monday of his $300 million proposal for improvements along the Erie Canal did not mention closing portions of the historic waterway, as a consultant’s report did last
Preservationists also have weighed in against NYPA's proposal to study closing short sections of the canal to block the transit of invasive species from the Great Lakes to inland waterways.
"There are large portions that are connected by creeks, streams and rivers," said Gwen Howard, chairwoman of the Buffalo Preservation Board and a frequent canal boater. "Are they going to shut off natural waterways? That's a red herring."
Closures at Rochester, Rome and Oswego were included in a 2019 draft report by Cuomo's Reimagine the Canals Task Force. But after The Buffalo News disclosed the plan, the final report in January 2020 called only for studying the closures.
Two months ago, a canal official said at a regional stakeholders' meeting that the canal's daily opening hours could be reduced, and the navigation season – already about two months shorter than it was under the Thruway Authority – could be further shortened. NYPA backed away from that idea after The News reported it.
"The canal will open and there will be through navigation, just as there always has been," Mahar said Friday.
A confidential report says the only way to be sure undesirable, invasive species of fish and mollusks don’t use the canal to reach New York’s inland lakes and streams is to close parts of the canal
NYPA also dropped a proposal to rebrand the canal, jointly with the adjoining canal trail, as the "Empire Line."
"We're talking about changing the name? Talking about dewatering? There just has to be another way," Schweitzer said.
Mahar said NYPA has a $15.1 million contract with Buro Happold, a Manhattan consulting firm, for the Reimagine the Canals program.
Conrad, the Tonawanda assemblyman, said localities such as his home city are working on ways to tap the economic opportunities that canal traffic presents.
"That is the sort of reimagining of the Erie Canal that I support and will continue to advocate for," Conrad said. "Its primary use has changed, obviously, over the last nearly 200 years. That doesn't mean the canal has lost its value for the residents, travelers and businesses that use it every day."