Asphalt plant proposal resurfaces in Hamburg – and so do concerns about health impacts

The asphalt plant – once before proposed for Hamburg and then in the Town of Niagara – is back before the Town of Hamburg Planning Board.

AL Asphalt wants to erect a hot mix asphalt plant on a small portion of a 53-acre parcel on Camp Road. The location is at the border of the town and village of Hamburg, along a section of the road both municipalities are targeting as a gateway in need of revitalization.

The Planning Board will discuss the draft environmental impact statement for the first time at its meeting Wednesday evening. It will take planners several months to study the report, which is nearly 500 pages long.

When the plant was first proposed in 2019, it did not take long to generate public opposition in Hamburg and then in Niagara County when AL Asphalt proposed placing the plant there. Opponents created a website, started an online petition that garnered thousands of signatures, contacted elected representatives and packed Planning Board meetings.

The property is zoned manufacturing, which allows an asphalt plant. The Planning Board – not the Town Board – will have the final say on the project. The asphalt plant would have a footprint of 160 feet by 200 feet, according to the environmental study. The property used to house a concrete plant.

"I think we can definitely do better there," Hamburg Supervisor Randy Hoak said, noting the attention being paid to the gateway area. "An asphalt plant wouldn't fit with those plans, but we're also concerned about the health impact to the surrounding community."

The plant would operate from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., generally from April through November, although some customers might have overnight road construction jobs that would require it to be open at night or on weekends.

A major concern of residents is air quality.

“Potential air impacts may occur from point source emissions and/or fugitive source emissions,” the draft environmental study states.

But the environmental study notes the plant would be subject to federal and state regulations and the state Department of Environmental Conservation would issue a permit for the facility.

The facility would include storage silos that are about 70 feet high, but they are shorter than other structures on the site.

“The proposed action will not be visible from any official designated federal, state, or local scenic or aesthetic resource,” the report states.

But it would be visible, although screened somewhat, from the end of Grimsby Drive, Camp Road and Legion Drive and directly across from project site on Elmview Road. The company suggested painting the facility to blend in with the background and increasing vegetation for screening.

The study also addresses traffic, noise and odor. It said odor would not be detectable beyond the property boundaries.