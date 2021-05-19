Asphalt plant manager hints at new site farther from Niagara University

The general manager of a proposed hot asphalt plant in the Town of Niagara offered to build at another site farther from Niagara University, but she said the university did not respond.

Monday, the Niagara County Planning Board voted unanimously against AL Asphalt's proposed plant at 4660 Witmer Road.

The vote doesn't kill the project; it only requires the town to reapprove it with a supermajority instead of a simple majority.

But Supervisor Lee S. Wallace said AL Asphalt has yet to file a new application for the town to vote on.

General manager Rosanne Dipizio told the county board that she understands the university's objections to the original site near the south driveway to campus.

She said she suggested another site a mile to the southwest at 3535 Hyde Park Blvd., where she said she has made a deal with the property owner.

"I'm trying to be a good neighbor," Dipizio said.

