 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Asphalt plant manager hints at new site farther from Niagara University
0 comments

Asphalt plant manager hints at new site farther from Niagara University

Support this work for $1 a month
Sign opposing asphalt plant

A sign opposing an asphalt plant on College Street in Niagara Falls, Thursday, April 8, 2021.

 John Hickey

The general manager of a proposed hot asphalt plant in the Town of Niagara offered to build at another site farther from Niagara University, but she said the university did not respond.

Monday, the Niagara County Planning Board voted unanimously against AL Asphalt's proposed plant at 4660 Witmer Road.

The vote doesn't kill the project; it only requires the town to reapprove it with a supermajority instead of a simple majority.

But Supervisor Lee S. Wallace said AL Asphalt has yet to file a new application for the town to vote on.

General manager Rosanne Dipizio told the county board that she understands the university's objections to the original site near the south driveway to campus.

She said she suggested another site a mile to the southwest at 3535 Hyde Park Blvd., where she said she has made a deal with the property owner.

"I'm trying to be a good neighbor," Dipizio said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Israeli air strike hits building in southern Gaza Strip

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News