Asphalt plant in Hamburg seen as dead as company seeks permit in Town of Niagara

Instead, AL Asphalt took Hamburg to court. In January 2020, State Supreme Court Justice Catherine Nugent Panepinto ruled in the town's favor. The company filed a notice to appeal the ruling. But the six-month time limit to send court records to the Appellate Division expired without any being sent.

"It's in a moribund state. They haven't gone forward with their application," Hamburg Supervisor James Shaw said Monday. "We consider it a closed application."

A DEC spokeswoman said the department received a permit application from AL Asphalt for the Hamburg site in August 2019 but has never ruled on it.

The company told Hamburg officials in December 2019 that it had an alternative site for the plant it would not disclose.

"It's located in our heaviest industrial zone. Most of the buildings and sites over there have been vacant for years," Town of Niagara Supervisor Lee S. Wallace said. "From our point of view, we saw it as as good fit."

The DEC notice said the company has a plan to keep carbon monoxide emissions below 100 tons a year and emission of volatile organic compounds below 50 tons a year.