Asphalt plant developers look for options after Town of Niagara rejection

The project received little publicity in July 2020, when the Town of Niagara Board approved it.

It called for the production of up to 150,000 tons of hot asphalt a year, in a plant featuring a 31-foot-tall smokestack and a furnace to burn liquid propane to heat gravel before mixing it with hot asphalt oil.

After The News' article appeared, officials from the Town of Lewiston, the City of Niagara Falls and Niagara University all said they had never been informed of the project. The proposed site was close to the municipal borders and to the south entrance to the NU campus.

Niagara County stepped into the fray, saying the project should have been presented to the county Planning Board in 2020, but it wasn't.

By April 7, the Town Board rescinded its approval of the project, and the following month, the county Planning Board unanimously voted against it.

That didn't kill the project, but it did force the town to approve it with a supermajority vote instead of a simple majority.

The DEC also rescinded its preliminary approval of the air quality permit, as local residents mobilized a group to oppose the project.