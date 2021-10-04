Asphalt plant developers look for options after Town of Niagara rejection

The company that wanted to build an asphalt plant in the Town of Niagara is trying to decide on its next course of action, in the wake the town's rejection of their project.
"We haven't decided what all our options are at this point," Rosanne Dipizio, general manager of AL Asphalt, said Friday.
Attorneys for Niagara University and AL Asphalt will argue Aug. 10 before the Town of Niaga…
She said litigation is one of the options under consideration in an attempt to overturn the Zoning Board of Appeals' Sept. 14 vote denying the company's application to construct a plant at 4660 Witmer Road.
Or AL Asphalt could look for another location for the plant. It hinted earlier in the year that a site on Hyde Park Boulevard was a possibility, for example.
"There are other sites that are options, and we haven't decided our options yet," Dipizio said Friday.
Monday, the Niagara County Planning Board voted unanimously against AL Asphalt's proposed plant at 4660 Witmer Road.
The company turned to the Town of Niagara after resistance in Hamburg to its 2019 application to construct a hot asphalt plant there.
The Hamburg Planning Board demanded a full environmental impact statement from AL Asphalt. The company sued the town instead, but a State Supreme Court ruled in Hamburg's favor.
The project at the Witmer Road site, owned by a Canadian company, was on the brink of final approval when The Buffalo News reported March 16 on the final step in the process – a public comment period on an air quality permit from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The project received little publicity in July 2020, when the Town of Niagara Board approved it.
It called for the production of up to 150,000 tons of hot asphalt a year, in a plant featuring a 31-foot-tall smokestack and a furnace to burn liquid propane to heat gravel before mixing it with hot asphalt oil.
The company plans to construct a plant with a 31-foot smokestack that could produce up to 150,000 tons of asphalt per year at that address, already zoned for heavy industry.
After The News' article appeared, officials from the Town of Lewiston, the City of Niagara Falls and Niagara University all said they had never been informed of the project. The proposed site was close to the municipal borders and to the south entrance to the NU campus.
Niagara County stepped into the fray, saying the project should have been presented to the county Planning Board in 2020, but it wasn't.
By April 7, the Town Board rescinded its approval of the project, and the following month, the county Planning Board unanimously voted against it.
The Town of Niagara Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to rescind the approvals it granted last July for a hot asphalt plant on Witmer Road.
That didn't kill the project, but it did force the town to approve it with a supermajority vote instead of a simple majority.
The DEC also rescinded its preliminary approval of the air quality permit, as local residents mobilized a group to oppose the project.
The AL Asphalt variance request went before the town Zoning Board, which heard from attorneys for NU in August that the even though 4660 Witmer is in an industrial zone, the town zoning ordinance doesn't specifically allow an asphalt plant.