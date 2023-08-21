After a last-minute scramble by Jericho Road Community Health Center, 44 asylum seekers being housed in dorm rooms at SUNY Buffalo State University were being moved off campus late Monday afternoon and into two locations elsewhere.

The migrants were initially given five days, until the end of last week, to leave the Buffalo State campus. Administrators ultimately allowed them to remain through the weekend and leave Monday, the day before freshmen come onto campus.

"Everyone will be out by 5 o'clock tonight," said Myron Glick, founder and CEO of Jericho Road, which has been playing a lead role in assisting asylum seekers, both through its Vive shelter and through the New York City busing program, the latter of which is now suspended in Erie County.

"Our team had to scramble this weekend, but we did find places for everyone," Glick said Monday afternoon.

Eight single men were being relocated to to a church rectory, he said. The rest of the group – primarily made up of families, including 12 children – will stay at a hotel, though Glick declined to say where because he wants the move to go smoothly. These people and families will not stay at the same hotels as asylum seekers who are part of the New York city busing program.

Meanwhile, Erie County officials said plans to move more than 200 asylum seekers out of a Dingens Street hotel in Cheektowaga are in a holding pattern. Officials expect to soon receive a timeline from the New York City-based agency DocGo about when the four busloads of migrants, who arrived at the hotel in July, will be relocated. Affected school districts, along with Jericho Road and the county, are working to ensure all students are registered and immunized, said Peter Anderson, spokesman for the County Executive's Office.

A more immediate priority for Jericho Road has been asylum seekers at the Buffalo State dorms. The university and the agency had an original agreement allowing the migrants to stay from May to August because the Vive shelter was over capacity. Since the university's dorms are underused by students, there had been an expectation that extending the stay of shelter recipients through February would present few logistical issues.

However, the two recent felony cases involving sex crimes have led to more public and divisive dialogue about what should happen to the hundreds of new migrants currently living in the county.

Buffalo State President Bonita R. Durand did not make any reference to the arrests or to any other concerns. Instead, she released a statement to the college community Sunday, saying, "After careful consideration, I made the difficult decision to not enter into an additional revocable permit. I want to assure you this decision was not taken lightly but was reached with the best interests of our students and campus community in mind. I want to reassure you we have taken measures to support the Jericho Road clients affected by this decision."

Durand also expressed her admiration for the work and mission of Jericho Road.

"We look forward to finding new ways to collaborate and support each other in our shared mission of service," she said.

A college spokesman said Durand was unavailable Monday to comment further.

Glick said the migrants staying at Buffalo State arrived on their own and are not connected with those bused to Cheektowaga hotels this summer from New York City. Thirty-two of the 44 migrants at Buffalo State are originally from African countries, including nine from Congo and eight from Nigeria.

Since many of them arrived as early as March, they will soon be eligible to work. Asylees are barred from working for the first six months after they arrive and seek asylum in the United States.

Glick said he expects that within 25 days, Jericho Road will be able to match these people with jobs and apartments, and transition them into more stable apartment housing.

Both monetary and in-kind donations, such as school supplies and furniture, are being accepted by Jericho Road. Glick encouraged anyone interested in contributing to visit the Jericho Road website, jrchc.org, which includes "donate now" and "wishlist" tabs. Anyone interested in organizing a donation drive can email Jericho Road at contact@jrchc.org