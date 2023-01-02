Ask Don Paul: Why was the blizzard snow so hard to shovel?

Anyone who did any shoveling following the worst of the Blizzard of ’22 experienced the difficulty in lifting the snowpack in drifts, and may have been surprised by its heavy weight in such cold temperatures.

Many of us can recall lower density snow in cold temperatures, quite different from the heavy water-laden snow that occurs with marginally cold temperatures such as occurred the weekend before the blizzard.

In circumstances with lighter winds, snow can take on a lower density, powdery consistency beginning as “fluffy” flakes with more air space between the flakes before temperatures drop to frigid levels, as was the case by the evening of Dec. 23.

There have been past studies and observations of snow crystal changes in extremely cold temperatures, particularly when accompanied by high winds like those we experienced in the blizzard. The most common type of snowflake with which we are all familiar is the lovely six-sided dendrite.

However, when winds become very strong, in heavy rates of snowfall these dendrites can be fractured in their turbulent trip to the surface, smashing into one another and, again, when they pile into drifts. These smaller fractured crystals can be driven into tightly packed drifts that contain far more crystals per cubic inch than a more tranquil deposit of dendrites. The crystals can take on a column shape, which lends to this packing.

With more crystals essentially jammed together, each shovelful is picking up tightly packed loads, containing more total liquid content and its weight than would loosely packed dendrites.

As noted in a Japanese scientific journal some years ago (Japan receives very large amounts of ocean-effect snow in mountainous terrain), the consequences of the addition of very strong winds is clear: “If snowfall is accompanied by strong wind, snowflakes break when they collide with the snow surface. Their fragments become drifting snow particles if they are small enough to be blown off by wind. Therefore snowfall can enhance drifting snow. Drifting snow often occurs with snowfall, and Kojima (1969) showed that snowflakes were actually decomposed into snow crystals. If such fragments accumulate, the density of deposited snow becomes large, which sometimes leads to the ‘wind packed snow’.”

This is why, despite the mobility of these snowflakes and fractured crystals in the wind, there was no “fluff factor” in the torturous shoveling and plowing. In addition to almost impassible drifts for some plows, we lost several people to cardiac deaths while trying to shovel this especially heavy packed snow.

Forecast: Mild and wet early this week followed by seasonably cold temps

After a gloomy and seasonably mild Monday, Western New York should remain essentially dry overnight, but that’s not the case for a very mild Cincinnati for those who are headed to the Bills-Bengals game.

However, late afternoon and early evening conditions in Cincy look mostly dry with only a few sprinkles possible following a springlike high in the lower 60s with only a light breeze. The game-time temperature will be around 55 degrees, and wind will not be a significant factor in the game. Showers won’t begin to increase until the second half, and maybe not until later in the game as modeled, but ponchos are still a good idea.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

More numerous showers and a few thunderstorms won’t be far off, but shouldn’t arrive until after the game.

For our region, the arrival of a warm front early Tuesday will usher in a soaking rainfall and maybe even a stray rumble of thunder during the morning. Temps will reach the low to mid-50s.

This soaking rain may be locally heavy at times in some locations, diminishing in the evening. While there is no flood watch in effect at this writing, this much rain following our meltdown may exacerbate the problem of wet basements and ponding in some yards. An approaching cold front will trigger additional showers on Wednesday.

Click here to see a total rainfall estimate from the Weather Prediction Center.

Behind Wednesday’s cold front, a brisk east wind will develop, adding chill to the 40s, which is not exactly a pleasant day even if readings are above average.

Thursday will find us in a cool but not cold flow, areas of low pressure nearby and likely leading to some rain and wet snow showers with temps in the upper 30 to low 40s.

If a colder air mass were in place, the positioning of those lows might have led to some lake effect, but the absence of arctic air will prevent that.

Friday’s mid-30s in a northwest flow will trigger some scattered generally light snow showers. Another cold front will reach our region on Saturday with nothing more than some flurries in the evening, and a high near 35. By Sunday and Monday we’ll be back to the low to mid-30s, which is seasonable for early January.

Canadian high pressure will dominate in the Great Lakes, buffering us from any storm systems.

In the meantime, a potentially major severe weather outbreak threat exists for Monday and Tuesday over parts of the South.

In our region, you can probably guess Lake Erie is ice free, and wide open for future lake-effect snow should the right circumstances come along.

But such circumstances are not showing up in the near term extended outlook. What we would need to see is ridging of high pressure aloft stacked up along the western North American coast and extending into Alaska, with some additional blocking high pressure to our northeast, particularly toward Greenland. That’s what could force the polar jet stream to buckle sharply southward, possibly accompanied by a portion of a weakened polar vortex. That kind of pattern is not showing up in the ensembles even in mid-month at this point.

So, while I’m seeing some cherry-picked social media posts forecasting another major wintry pattern flip mid-month – which could still happen – I’m not seeing the evidence just yet. Neither is the Climate Prediction Center, looking at temperature anomaly probabilities out to two weeks.