Ask Don Paul: Why does it seem even cloudier than usual?

The answer on cloud cover having increased this season is unofficial but, if it seems that way to you, you’re probably correct.

Most meteorologists believe this has been a more persistently cloudy cold weather season compared to normal climatology.

Ask Don Paul: Is 'feels like' a good weather term? “Feels like” has become a ubiquitous term in public weather forecasting, particularly in television and radio during the last few decades.

Some people around here tend to think it is just Buffalo and Western New York’s burden to deal with stubborn stratus and stratocumulus low level clouds in the cold weather season. There is an element of truth to Buffalo-centric cloud cover. After all, of large cities, Buffalo trails only Seattle and Portland for the number of days with more than 75% cloud cover in the sky, showing a recently compiled average of 208 such days per year.

However, in the broad climatological sense, this is more of a regional matter. The Great Lakes have more cloud cover from November into March than most of the country because evaporating water vapor from relatively warmer lakes condenses into cloud cover when arctic air passes over those waters. You can see it for yourself by viewing this automatically updating GOES satellite imagery loop.

In addition to weather features such as frontal boundaries and storm systems that cause increases in cloud cover, the alignment of low level winds is often a key factor in determining where the targeted lake effect cloudiness goes. It so happens that the most common wind direction in Western New York is from the west-southwest. Buffalo, being downwind of Lake Erie, often has more cloud cover than cities such as Milwaukee, Detroit and Chicago because they are less often targeted by these lake winds. These cities have abundant cloud cover quite often, but it is less persistent on average.

There is another element in evaporation rates from the Great Lakes that may have a warming climate tie-in. There has been more open water in the lakes more often since warming accelerated than in earlier decades, in addition to Buffalo’s mean temperature having risen 4.3 degrees in December since 1970.

There are also fewer freezing nights when ice can form more readily.

Excepting the Christmas weekend and the expected cold temperatures this coming week, this has been a mild winter. The relative warmth is responsible for the exceptional lack of ice on the Great Lakes, now at just 7.3%.

This decrease in ice cover is nonlinear, with a few years still producing more ice, but the trend toward less ice in the mean has become well established during the last decade. With more open water comes more water vapor available to make cloud cover. During colder winters, more ice cover reduces the evaporation, allowing for more sunshine even during the cloudiest time of the year.

In addition to lake effect cloudiness, another phenomenon called a temperature inversion can lead to more widespread stratus cloudiness. Normally, the temperature drops with increased altitude. When a warm layer of air forms aloft, this traps the cool moist air below the warm layer, keeping the cooled water vapor condensed in widespread cloud cover.

When the lower atmosphere becomes stratified with an inversion, there is less vertical mixing to allow holes in the cloud cover to develop. In fact, we have had many days this season with fairly strong inversions keeping the low cloud cover and its gloom more persistent than usual. (The inversions are easily spotted by meteorologists in examining the data sent down by ascending weather balloons.) In the meantime, as the sun’s angle grows higher in the sky during mid and late winter, that will produce more frequent vertical mixing to help punch holes in the overcast and allow more sunshine in.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Seasonally, on the flip side of Great Lakes weather impacts, is a reversed lake effect that occurs later in the spring and for much of the summer. During the warmer season, the cooler Lake Erie waters and the southwest breeze have the opposite effect, stabilizing the lower atmosphere near Buffalo and reducing cloud cover, instead of creating it. In most years, Buffalo is the sunniest city in the northeast from May into September, according to the National Weather Service.

In the meantime, if you or your health provider feel you are suffering from Seasonal Affect Disorder/SAD enhanced by the gloomy sky, here is useful information from the National Institute of Mental Health about SAD and its treatment.

Don Paul: Winter digs in its heels during the next week No major storms are showing up in guidance through next Friday, but some scattered snow showers will appear from time to time just about every day, Paul says

Coldest week coming up, with a reversal to follow

Following Monday’s cloud cover, light snow showers and colder temperatures, there is a certain irony that we may see more sunny breaks this week than we have going back to late November. Tuesday will be very cold, with a high only in the low 20s with a light wind, but there should be some peeks at the sun at times. As I’ve learned from Facebook followers, even those peeks can be a morale booster for some.

Guidance points to more sunny breaks on Wednesday than on Tuesday. Unfortunately, it will feel colder even with the sun, due to a strengthening southwest breeze producing more wind chill (10-15 degrees), in concert with daytime highs in the mid 20s.

Thursday will bring a gusty southwest wind ahead of an arctic cold front. There will be some more sunny breaks with temperatures reaching the low 30s, though the wind will continue to produce a nasty chill.

Note the polar high looming behind the cold front, in west central Canada.

That high will bring us the coldest day of the winter on Friday. A bitter northerly flow will bring some scattered light snow showers, with a daytime high only around 10 degrees: https://www.wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/medr/9kh_conus.gif

A fairly brisk breeze will produce wind chill temperatures in the minus single digits, presenting a hazard to exposed skin.

The polar ridge will sit above us Saturday, bringing us more sunshine and less wind chill, with readings getting to the low-to-mid 20s following a dawn low of -5 to -10, which would be the coldest temperatures here since January 21, 2019, when Buffalo reached -4.

Now for some good news. By Sunday, a brisk south-southwest flow will boost readings back above average, with a few snow and rain showers possible.

This will mark the onset of a warmer pattern, with lower atmospheric temperatures returning to above average in the east and our region. It’s not a matter of it becoming balmy day after day. There will be some lesser ups and downs, but following the departure of the bitter cold trough after Friday-Saturday we are very unlikely to see a return of such an extreme for at least a few weeks.

I have seen some winter-lovers lament that this kind of ensemble guidance shows “winter is dead” following this cold snap. For myself, I’d venture harsh winter weather will be on hiatus following Saturday, as far as temperatures go, into mid-February. Such moderation does not preclude a few messy storms in the east, nor does it preclude a colder pattern returning later in the winter. For this week, snowmobilers will continue to have nothing to work with. Ski resorts, on the other hand, will have good snow-making conditions in order to push for better bases and conditions by this weekend, although some deterioration will return the following week.