First, a quick disclaimer: I am fully aware temperatures have not been spiking in our region this summer. The Buffalo June mean temperature was exactly average for the month; July had a small positive anomaly of 1.1 degrees; and August (through Monday) is running 1.4 degrees below average. In fact, much of the north central, Midwest and Great Lakes states in July experienced temperatures closer to average for the month.

What is not reflected in the July anomaly map is the persistence of the heat in the Gulf states, Florida, much of Texas and the Southwest, going back months – not just weeks – atop an already hot average climatology. Records for consecutive days with truly dangerous heat indices have been broken in many urban areas, including Miami, New Orleans, Houston and Phoenix, to name only a few.

For the year through last month, the anomalies are far more prominent in large parts of the lower 48.

In case you’d forgotten, Buffalo winter and spring temperatures had been running average, often by a healthy margin, following the Christmas weekend blizzard.

The real story is on a global basis, both on land and sea. Global warming, nearly all of it tied to human activity, has been ongoing for decades, beginning to accelerate in the 1980s. As mostly fossil fuel-derived greenhouse gases continue to build, trapped heat in the lower atmosphere has continued to increase in a nonlinear fashion (some years hotter than others). What has stood out this year, however, is an apparent spike in the heating over much of the Northern Hemisphere, where most of Earth’s landmass is, and in the oceans. Most of this year’s spike through July cannot be tied to a building El Nino, which is only now beginning to exert its natural warming influence and will continue to do so into next year. The spike seems extraordinary, and jumps out from previous years, as seen in a graph published in the scientific journal Nature.

The oceans serve as what are known as heat and carbon sinks, absorbing excess heat and carbon dioxide, though there are limits as to how much can be absorbed before ocean waters also send some of the heat back into the lower atmosphere. It’s known the world’s oceans have absorbed about 90% of the excess heat. The developing warming from the now-strengthening El Nino can be seen off the northwest coast of South America, where warm tropical Pacific waters have been pushed eastward, the primary marker of El Nino.

Even with some limited progress in reducing greenhouse gas rates of increase, the greenhouse effect from fossil fuels, methane and more water vapor (also a greenhouse gas, due to increased evaporation) in the warming continues. The more sudden spike this year begs the question as to what may be underlying the spike. A paper published in Nature attempts to make some scientifically best first guesses as to what may be the causes.

Volcanic eruptions are not generally thought to be a major contributor to global warming through their gaseous emissions. But last year’s cataclysmic eruption on the South Pacific island of Tonga may have sent so much water vapor into the atmosphere as to inject a rapid-fire increase in the role of water vapor as a greenhouse gas this year. Some details are in a NASA article from last August.

Another factor may be the new regulations making mandatory reductions in the amount of sulfur dioxide emissions from ships around the world. Sulfur dioxide has a net cooling effect and the reductions of this gas have reportedly been significant to the point where net warming in the face of the regulations may be the result.

What may be more alarming is that the spike could turn out to be a harbinger for the future. One natural booster to the warming will be the building El Nino, now expected to be strong enough to add considerable warming into next year, and will probably result in 2024 eclipsing 2023’s record global warmth on land and sea. El Nino will eventually fade later next year in its impacts, but human activity will continue to add to the warming for decades to come. July, typically the hottest Northern Hemisphere month, shows a clear trend.

New studies are emerging on local climate impacts, apart from regional and global trends. And, a new study on the frequency of future heat waves already has a foundation of accurate predictive data from current and past heat waves in recent decades. The number of days with temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius/95 degrees Fahrenheit is likely to show a drastic increase.

If it turns out this year’s spike isn't a spike but, instead, is a sign of an accelerated warming likely to persist, it can only heighten the urgency to move to alternative fuels and agricultural technology.

“This July was not just warmer than any previous July – it was the warmest month in our record, which goes back to 1880,” said Gavin Schmidt, the director of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies. “The science is clear this isn’t normal. Alarming warming around the world is driven primarily by human-caused greenhouse gas emissions. And that rise in average temperatures is fueling dangerous extreme heat that people are experiencing here at home and worldwide.”