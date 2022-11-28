Ask Don Paul: What makes a blizzard different?

Why is it inaccurate to call all big snowstorms blizzards?

It’s not a matter of a snowstorm only being considered major if it is called a blizzard. We’ve had plenty of huge storms that didn’t meet the blizzard criteria, despite paralyzing and life-threatening impacts.

However, “blizzard” is regarded as a meteorological severe weather term, and has a specific definition and criteria to prevent its dilution through overuse. A blizzard requires visibility of ¼ mile or less in falling or blowing snow, and either an average wind speed or frequent gusts of 35 mph or greater for at least three consecutive hours. You can have whiteouts with somewhat lesser wind speeds, but visibility in this range and winds of this magnitude virtually guarantee impossible or near-impossible travel conditions.

The term blizzard does not relate to how much snow has accumulated or how cold it is. (Some meteorologists thought the definition was somewhat watered down when the requirement of a temperature below 20 degrees was removed.) The Blizzard of '77 left no doubt, being mainly a ground blizzard with blowing snow as the definitive marker with the roaring winds and absolutely brutal wind chills (though, again, the latter extreme cold is no longer a requirement). The Blizzard of '85 easily met all requirements with frequent gusts of 50 mph in falling and blowing snow. It was not the heavy accumulation that made it so, although there was more than 30 inches. It was the horrific whiteouts and high winds.

Frankly, I was shocked when I arrived here in 1984 to learn the '77 storm was the first time the Buffalo National Weather Service had ever issued a blizzard warning, and didn’t issue another until 1985. Even in my boyhood, the New York City U.S. Weather Bureau issued a blizzard warning in December 1960 during one of three monster snowstorms of my favorite childhood winter (I was already a full-fledged weather geek). Lest anyone think such a warning was evidence New York City meteorologists didn’t know the true meaning of the word blizzard, the 1960 storm was absolutely a disaster, with 236 deaths in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including 54 in the metro area alone.

And, of course, there was the catastrophic Great Blizzard of 1888 that dwarfed anything ever experienced here, despite New York being a much less snowy city on average.

The NWS used to have a second-tier type of blizzard warning, no longer used, called a severe blizzard warning. The average wind speed had to exceed 45 mph, with a temperature of 10 degrees or lower. Such a storm was truly life-threatening.

During my one winter in Wichita, Kan., our plain-English NOAA weather wire used to receive all the watches and warnings from the Cheyenne, Wyo., NWS. Wichita, a city of 400,000 people, has an elevation of about 1,300 feet in the Central Plains of southern Kansas. Cheyenne, on the High Plains, is at 6,089 feet. The average winter storm track east of the Rockies frequently brought rain and limited snow to Wichita, but often spawned roaring blizzards in places like Cheyenne, to the west on the High Plains.

At least once, I saw a severe blizzard warning from Cheyenne that had formatted into the text “to become lost in a storm of this magnitude is to invite near-certain death.” I was incredulous, and tore off the warning to show to my older partner at KAKE-TV, who had been on the Plains for a long time. He calmly explained there are huge expanses of the High Plains in which there is nothing but flat, open space, with no landmarks. If you were to become stranded in a drift, you would eventually freeze to death in your car. If you left your car in the hope of finding a home, you would more quickly freeze to death searching. I got the idea.

I am a stickler about severe weather terms in an effort to avoid overuse and dilution of the meaning of such warnings. High wind warnings are severe weather, meaning sustained winds over 40 mph for at least an hour, or peak gusts of 58 mph and higher, just as in a severe thunderstorm. Not every very windy day produces “high winds,” which cause more widespread damage. And not every whopper snowstorm is a blizzard.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Forecast: Lake effect in short supply

For the metro area and nearby suburbs, lake-effect snow will largely be a no-show for a while. It’s not like we’ve had a snow drought, of course, with last week’s storm bringing Buffalo a 30.5-inch snow surplus for the season as of Sunday. Fortunately, Sunday’s rainfall proved inadequate even in hard-hit areas to cause enough runoff to lead to flooding.

Clearing will prove to be elusive before Tuesday, as evidenced in the automatically updating GOES satellite imagery.

A somewhat milder southeast flow should brighten the skies Tuesday, and boost afternoon highs to the mid-upper 40s. That flow will strengthen later Tuesday evening, accelerating down the Chautauqua escarpment to the lakeshore where gusts may reach or exceed 40 mph.

Scattered rain showers will arrive by Wednesday’s predawn hours as winds pick up, and a rumble of thunder might occur. Ahead of a deep low pressure system’s cold front, the strong southerly flow will boost Wednesday’s high to the mid-50s for a short time despite the frequent showers.

Once the cold front passes by, wind gusts will accelerate to as high as 45-55 mph (just shy of “high” winds) as the barometric pressure jumps upward behind the front after falling rapidly ahead of it.

Temperatures will take a dive back to the mid-upper 20s by Thursday morning, setting up some modest lake-effect snow. The westerly orientation of the cold and gusty winds will steer most of the organized snow to the hilly terrain south of the metro area.

Some lighter snow showers will fall to the north. On the slopes, snow accumulations might range to about 3-5 inches, with better snow-making conditions Thursday night as disruptive winds subside. The daytime high will be around 30 on the hills to about 35 at lower elevations.

A southwest flow will resume Friday, bringing highs back to the mid-40s, and even the low 50s on Saturday, with a seasonably cool 40 on Sunday. Any rain showers later Friday night and Saturday will be light and sparse in coverage.

Traveling to New England for Thursday night's game? You’ll want to dress warm. Tailgating temps will be in the low 40s, dropping into the 30s during the game with peak gusts exceeding 30 mph and likely to have some effect on passing and especially on kicking. It will be dry.

In the extended range, temperatures will be in the seasonable to slightly above average range into early next week. However, the upper air ensemble means continue to project a colder pattern aloft first reaching the north central states and edging toward our region by around the middle portion of next week. It is simply too early to predict whether or not any snow will accompany this shift.