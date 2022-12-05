Ask Don Paul: What does a warming climate mean for lake-effect snow?

There is a tendency in the general media for this question to be answered in one of two directions, with what I regard as oversimplification. In one direction, a conclusion is drawn to the link of longer seasons of open lake water, particularly Lake Erie, inevitably leading to more lake snow. In the other direction, the link between fewer arctic air intrusions in a warming climate eventually leading to less lake snow probably has a stronger foundation … in the long term.

You cannot have heavy lake snow without a significant temperature contrast between the lake water and the atmosphere at about 5,000 feet. Lake Erie may be wide open during much of the winter, but absent arctic air aloft, it would be largely inactive during those mild periods. For a refresher, click here.

It was well forecasted in early 1980s climate models that the arctic latitudes would warm faster than the rest of the globe, and that has been the reality. Reduction in sea ice replaced the highly reflective white ice that sent much solar energy back into space with dark sea water, which absorbs heat rather than reflects it. Shrinking glaciers also have played a role, along with rapid melting of the thick Greenland ice cap. This warming has been indicated in some reduction of polar air mass depth, placement and frequency of southward progressions. The key word here is “some.”

There is a big difference between “some” and “much less.” We certainly were reminded of this in the recent historical lake snowstorm in November. Whatever warming has been occurring in Lake Erie is poorly defined, compared to more warming of the landmass downwind.

The warming in November has been real over land, but less notable.

The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature at the start of the November storm was above average for the date (it’s now down to an average 42 degrees). It was not a huge anomaly, and it was really the exceptionally cold air aloft that was the key ingredient in the intensity of the lake snow. In mid-November, even when the lake is significantly colder than average during a cold pattern, the lake will be more than warm enough to produce lake snow when arctic air arrives. With our warming climate, there has been some warming of the lake over recent decades, but it has been small and often inconsistent compared to warming over land. That will change over the coming decades, with the increase slowly accelerating.

As I’ve written before, while it may seem counterintuitive under a warming climate, the warming in the arctic often lessens the temperature contrast between the high and mid-latitudes. This can cause periodic weakening of the polar jet stream, and allows it to droop to the south along with a portion of the polar vortex, as depicted here in an extreme cold outbreak.

Possibly closer to 2050, true polar air will be harder to come by over time. While winters in the mean will gradually grow warmer and shorter, cold outbreaks from warming-linked southward stretching of the polar vortex for shorter periods will still be able to deliver prime conditions for lake-effect snow amidst the overall warming, such as during the November storm.

The warming in the arctic and the small warming in Lake Erie are not likely to proceed so rapidly as to dramatically lessen lake snow in our region in the next decade, or maybe even two decades. In fact, the longer ice-free periods in the cold weather season with occasional southward shifts in the polar vortex may allow for some increase in lake snow before the farther-out-in-time eventual decrease takes over later in the century.

As written in a NOAA climate.gov article in 2017: “So an increase in lake-effect snow is possible … for a while. Of course, in the end, any period of increased lake effect snow would be a temporary one. Eventually, the snow turns to rain as our thermometers continue to march upwards with greenhouse gas concentrations.”

This week's forecast:

In short, the notably colder pattern toward next weekend and into mid-month I wrote about on Friday has become more uncertain and appears to be delayed. In the meantime, our workweek forecast looks relatively uneventful, with a moderating trend through midweek already underway on Monday. After some breeze chill Monday, the lighter breeze on Tuesday and Wednesday will make it feel milder. Nuisance occasional shower activity will generally be spotty and light … and liquid, save for maybe some wet flakes on the hills.

Daytime highs through Wednesday will run in the mid-upper 40s, above the average of 41.

Slightly cooler readings will arrive on a dry Thursday, with Canadian high pressure to our north oozing into the region, and a seasonable high of 40-42. Friday may be a day to watch, with an area of low pressure passing to our south, probably far enough away to keep heavy precipitation south of us as well. Still, based on this low’s trajectory, I have to include the chance for some rain and snow showers, especially in the Southern Tier.

The weekend looks mainly dry and seasonably chilly, with daytime highs in the mid-30s Saturday and the upper 30s Sunday, under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. If you’re heading to the game, tailgaters will deal with temps in the low 30s in the morning. A light northeast breeze will be with us, unlikely to be a factor in the game. The game-time temperature should be about 38 degrees, with little wind chill.

As for future cooling, what has changed since late last week is in the upper air pattern ensemble means. Ideally for sharp cooling in the Great Lakes and Northeast, the stacked high pressure ridge to our northeast would need to be over Greenland, with a similar ridge over Alaska, forcing the polar jet stream to drop south into our region. Instead, the Greenland ridge is now modeled too far west, and no real ridging is found over Alaska.

If this pattern verifies, it would more likely spell seasonably chilly (below average) weather here, rather than a sharply colder pattern.