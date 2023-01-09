Ask Don Paul: What are atmospheric rivers?

The phrase “atmospheric river” has been in the news for several weeks, related to huge impacts focusing on northern and central California.

This phenomenon is not a new term in meteorology, having been used since the early 1990s when first described in an MIT study. These long, narrow pathways in the sky transport 30%-50% of atmospheric moisture outside of the tropics at any given time around the globe, with multiple atmospheric rivers in place around the world.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the rivers occur most frequently during the winter. Increased humidity levels above mostly tropical waters can be tapped by developing cyclones, aiding in their intensification as the storms travel on a low-level jet stream. Particular focus has been centered on the atmospheric river pounding much of California because it has amplified far beyond what could have been a mainly beneficial source of rain and snow into a destructive force. This mechanism can bring moisture equivalent up to 15 times the amount of water flowing through the mouth of the Mississippi River at any given time.

Atmospheric rivers typically supply much of the moisture needed in watersheds in years during which relatively normal precipitation occurs around the world, absent during lengthy droughts as had been the case in California. The moisture is wrung out from the atmospheric river when it rises over higher terrain and condenses into rain or snow. But when this pathway begins to stall over a region, it can carry tropical moisture in major oceanic cyclones (low pressure storm systems), one after another. This has been the current case in California, with repetitive powerful Pacific storms smashing into the coast and mountains. It appears the early week cyclone now onshore should be followed by a needed break for a few days.

California’s problems have been exacerbated by the preceding yearslong megadrought and wildfires, leaving huge burn scars on hills, now vulnerable to flash flooding and mudslides with much less absorption of the needed rainfall and far more violent runoff.

It is premature to assume this atmospheric river has put an end to the megadrought, since it will depend on how persistent the pattern becomes. If it were to dissipate in the next week or two, the rainfall will have helped to partially refill the reservoirs and built up mountain snows for helpful spring melting, but it will not be enough to make up for the critical megadrought. We simply don’t know yet. In addition, there also needs to be a replenishing of the parched Colorado River basin, which is the other major source of water supply to the southwest and California. The current U.S. Drought Seasonal Outlook does not yet fully take into account the effects from this atmospheric river.

There are some indications in a new NASA-led study that our warming climate will lessen the total number of atmospheric rivers by 10% later in the century, but double the intensity of the most potent rivers, and cause the worst of extreme episodes to occur more frequently. Warming has already increased evaporation rates, adding more water vapor to the lower atmosphere, and will continue to do so.

Quiet forecast until late in the week

With the Buffalo Lake Erie temperature sitting at an above-average 37 degrees, and the lake being wide open, we’d be vulnerable to lake-effect snow if the right alignment of winds developed with a polar air mass moving in. Monday’s chilly southwest breeze would have been significant if it were colder. As it is, however, there is no sign of any such setup coming this week. However much chill you feel in the air, the actual temperatures will remain a little above average. There may be a few stray flurries now and then, but shovels can stay put for at least several days. Clouds will dominate most of the time. Tuesday will feel milder in the absence of Monday’s brisk breeze, with a high near 38.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

A more southerly flow Wednesday in advance of a low pressure system to our northwest and another to our southwest will boost the high into the low 40s, about 10 degrees milder than average.

During Thursday, we’ll be on the milder side of the circulation around a low approaching from the west, increasing coverage for rain showers as the high heads into the low to mid-40s.

By Friday, the center of a vigorous low will be passing off just to our east, and will begin to filter in colder air in its wake.

This is going to bear watching, depending on how much wraparound moisture is behind the low as readings begin to fall. I would expect some mixed precipitation to turn to all snow, with some modest slushy accumulation across Western New York in the afternoon.

At this writing, amounts look to be minor, though there will likely be some slick spots by late Friday, with some lingering light, occasional snow showers on a cold and breezy Saturday.

Saturday’s high will be a rare below average 26-28, with a noticeable wind chill.

Sunday, with the Bills and the Dolphins clashing at 1 p.m., looks like a benign midwinter day, with a ridge of high pressure bringing a good amount of sunshine to help with a temperature around 32 at game time after a morning low around 21, not that the Bills would need weather to vanquish Miami. Wind is not going to be a major factor in the game, for fans or players.

There still is no sign of a fundamental pattern flip back to more persistent wintry cold in the next two weeks. Don’t confuse the warm colors the Climate Prediction Center uses to express confidence levels for above-average temperatures with actual warm temperatures. But, most days will be running a little milder than average.

Later in the month, around Jan. 23 or Jan. 24, the ensemble means are beginning to show an upper air pattern that would favor a flip to a wintrier pattern. A ridge of high pressure is indicated to stack up along the West Coast of North America up into Alaska, with some ridging developing near Greenland.

This kind of pattern would favor a buckling of the polar jet stream southward into the Midwest and Great Lakes, delivering some polar air. It remains to be seen if the polar vortex will again be disrupted, stretching southward behind the jet, and enhancing the cold.