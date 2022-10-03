Ask Don Paul: Was monstrous Ian worsened by a warming climate?

Ian is likely to be the most costly single natural disaster ever to befall the United States, and by a large margin. Verisk, a national and international insurance rating bureau, has estimated as of Oct. 3 U.S. insured losses — which is far short of total losses — will range from $42 billion to $57 billion dollars, with details in this link.

Several of my followers have both discussed and inquired about the probabilities Ian’s ferocity was a product of our warming climate.

Owing to the complexities of the physics involved in hurricane development and intensification, there can be no single cause tagged to the catastrophic impacts of a storm like Ian. But, some of the physics are actually rather simple and easily proven as an important factor. Ocean heat has been on the increase for decades, since the oceans are absorbing heat from our warming lower atmosphere. Warmer oceans send more heat energy and evaporating water vapor into developing tropical cyclones.

Sea surface temperature anomalies are positive over most of the Atlantic and Gulf waters. Keep in mind the warm anomalies in the Gulf of Mexico are in addition to the naturally very warm waters there in late summer and early autumn.

(If you’re curious, the sharply cool anomalies over parts of the Pacific west of South America are La Nina, which has been in progress for more than two years.)

This heating has also led to far more frequent “rapid intensification cycles” in hurricanes, closely tied to very warm waters combined with lower wind shear aloft. This cycle is defined as any increase in eyewall wind velocity of 35 mph or greater in three hours. Just in landfalling U.S. hurricanes alone, the number of rapid intensification hurricanes in the last six years has been phenomenal. There have been Harvey, Irma, Maria, Michael, Laura, Ida and last week’s Ian in this time span, all rated at Category 4 or higher at landfall. Ian’s rapid intensification began last Tuesday night as it moved toward warmer than average waters with less disruptive shear, topping off at 155 mph, and coming ashore with top winds of 150 mph. Combined with slowing forward motion and the increasing size of its circulation, the ingredients for a horrific catastrophe came into place. The slower movement of these storms also has a climate connection, with the predicted and verified more rapid warming in the Arctic lessening the temperature contrast between the high latitudes and the mid latitudes. This lessening contrast more frequently slows upper atmospheric steering winds which normally move the storms along. As examples, Harvey virtually stalled over southeast Texas, producing the heaviest U.S. rainfall on record, and Ian came onshore at only 10 mph. Even Category 1 Florence in 2018 stalled over the Carolinas, enabling a weaker storm to produce catastrophic flooding. National Hurricane Center statistics report 16 of the 20 hurricanes in the Atlantic basin in the last 2 seasons have undergone rapid intensification, though not always near a landfall. This is very far beyond the average climatology of Atlantic hurricanes from 1950-2000.

In the Geophysical Research Letters journal, a recent study shows a growing number of global tropical cyclones have undergone “extreme rapid intensification” with winds increasing at least 57 mph in a 24 hour period, as reported in the Washington Post.

There are also the increased rates of rainfall from hurricanes (and extratropical cyclones) due to more water vapor in the atmosphere from heating boosting evaporation. Two SUNY Stony Brook researchers have reported on a 10% increase in extreme rainfall rates tied to warming.

Destructive flooding in the interior of Florida from the enormous rainfall produced from Ian is ongoing as of this writing.

Carl Ptak asks: Why does the sky turn green before violent storms?

Answer: The greenish tinge which often, but not always, develops ahead of some violent thunderstorms was explained clearly and concisely by Scott Bachmeier, who was a researcher at the University of Wisconsin at the time he wrote this short article.

The chill isn’t permanent, but the warmup by midweek isn’t either

The Buffalo National Weather Service Doppler radar is back in service, but it won’t be showing any precipitation around here for several days. Monday morning was the coldest in the region so far, with 36 at the airport, and a few 29 degree lows in the Southern Tier.

After a still-chilly Monday, some patchy frost will develop again for Tuesday morning. Readings should recover to the low 60s on a mostly sunny and tranquil Tuesday, and return to above average for Wednesday and Thursday, reaching the upper 60s to near 70. A strong cold front will be crossing our region by Friday morning, accompanied only by limited moisture.

Some scattered showers will develop with the front Thursday night and convert over to mainly lake-effect showers on a gusty northwest flow during Friday. As of now, this lake effect looks to be much less organized than the heavy lake rains which fell last week. The Friday high of around 50 will be early in the day, with readings slowly dropping through the 40s by evening. Saturday’s high will range from the 40s on the hills to near 50 in the metro area.

A preliminary look ahead to next Sunday and game time looks dry and somewhat windy, with the high near 55. The wind may be strong enough to have an effect on the kicking and passing game but, other than that, it looks like we’ll have good football weather for the Steelers game.

In the extended range, probabilities favor our temperatures running below average most days in the 6-10 day and 8-14 day Climate Prediction Center outlooks.

This pattern is supported by good agreement in upper air ensembles, which would also suggest fairly dry conditions with the warmer ridge well to the west and a colder trough in the east much of the time.

However, those same ensembles do suggest several brief warmups again next week, between the lengthier chilly periods.