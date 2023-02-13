It makes sense that the insurance industry is the best source for tracking cost estimates in weather disasters around the world. The industry pays out the insured claims from such disasters, and also has the numbers on uninsured costs. In a Yale Climate Connections article by meteorologist Dr. Jeff Masters, global insurance broker Gallagher Re issued its annual report for 2022 in January on weather catastrophes. They catalogued 42 billion-dollar disasters with total costs of $360 billion, and only 39% of those losses were insured. According to the broker, this was 4% above the 21st century average.

In terms of economic losses, it may surprise you to learn the costliest disaster was the September impact of Category 4 Hurricane Ian in Florida and South Carolina.

Ian’s economic and insured costs in Florida and South Carolina were, respectively 32% and 39% of the world’s total.

Masters noted this statement in broker Gallagher Re’s report, whose experts also include atmospheric and climate scientists, in addition to insurance analysts: “ 'The fingerprints of climate change were visible on virtually every major weather and climate event in 2022, once again highlighting the urgency to implement proper planning and investment strategies that will limit the risk to life and property,' noted the Gallagher Re report.”

However, beyond this generalization, it would be difficult to quantify how much climate change is part of the cost equation, because many of the losses were greatly exacerbated by increased exposure in climate-vulnerable locations afforded by developers’ and residents’ wealth and their location choices.

Global insured losses, adjusted for inflation, look like this since 1950.

Gallagher Re reports global food losses tied to drought in 2022 were $77 billion, with drought plus the war in Ukraine bringing global food prices to a record high. European drought losses alone totaled $26 billion, though that number was eclipsed in 2021 by flood losses of $43 billion in Germany and Belgium. Those floods were Europe’s costliest weather disaster on record.

In terms of direct and indirect mortality, the drought in Europe produced 40,000 excess deaths due to the heat accompanying the drought, according to European health statistics. (A lasting heat wave in 2003 is estimated to have caused 70,000 excess deaths.)

There were three $20 billion-plus megadisasters in costs topped by Hurricane Ian’s $113-115 billion losses and also including the U.S. and European droughts. The $20 billion-plus megadisasters have clearly been on the rise this century.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In Africa, Nigeria and South Africa suffered multi-billion dollar flood losses, while Somalia and Ethiopia suffered similar losses – not to mention excess mortality – from drought. India and Pakistan also were hit with massive flood losses and significant mortality.

In poorer regions, the often-forced location of billions of people in places more vulnerable to warming climate impacts will continue to cause these deadly and costly disasters to increase over time. The same can be said in wealthier nations, except some of the vulnerable populations have chosen to develop and live in locations where they are more exposed to drought, wildfire, flood and rising sea levels impacts.

Midweek springlike warmth, then a brief, sharp cooldown

Our mild winter will continue most of this week. Monday’s brisk breeze and partly sunny sky will give way to a milder Tuesday, with more abundant sunshine and only a light breeze. The afternoon high will reach the mid-to-upper 40s.

A brisk southerly wind will develop late Tuesday night into Wednesday, shifting southwest in the afternoon. Before that wind shift, the downslope wind will boost the Buffalo high to near 60 on Wednesday, under a partly sunny sky. Peak gusts will exceed 40 mph.

On Thursday, mild temperatures will continue, but the risk of showers will increase in the afternoon, out ahead of an approaching cold front.

After Thursday’s high in the mid-to-upper 50s, temperatures will take a sharp plunge behind the cold front later Thursday night and into Friday. Winter will be making a brief return appearance by Friday on a brisk north-northwest wind.

With that wind will come some scattered snow showers, mainly light. Friday’s high will be around 30. By Saturday, we’ll be back to mid-to-upper 30s, and a southwest flow will boost the Sunday and Monday high to the mid 40s.

Away from previously blizzard and lake effect stricken parts of Western New York, it has been a very un-snowy cold weather season, as noted by the Buffalo National Weather Service.

Other than possible brief shots of cold weather, the Climate Prediction Center continues to have high confidence probabilities for above average temperatures to continue most days out to at least 2 weeks.

There will probably be a return to a colder pattern for the north central U.S. late in the month, as well as parts of the west, but there are not yet any strong indications this colder air will migrate east with any staying power into the Great Lakes.