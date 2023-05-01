Periods of wet weather this past weekend have dropped our local pollen count back, since raindrops physically cleanse the lower atmosphere of much of the pollen typically airborne as we begin May.

Rest assured, pollen will be making a strong comeback when a drier pattern returns.

Pollen allergies are nothing new, but what is new is the mounting evidence that our warming climate is making things tougher for allergy sufferers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has noted that both the warming temperatures and rising levels of carbon dioxide released by human activity have had a deleterious impact on the allergy season for sufferers. For millions, allergic rhinitis and allergic conjunctivitis (itchy eyes) have have been on the increase, the CDC states. The growing season has been lengthening in areas with a temperate climate as global trends work on a local and regional scale, as well. There are fewer days with frost to kill off some of the allergen-producing plants, and fewer hard freezes. Record high temperatures now outnumber record lows by a greater than 2-to-1 ratio. A stable climate would have something closer to a 1:1 ratio for record highs and lows.

Nationally, the length of the growing season has been increasing since the late 1800s, but the rate of increase has accelerated in recent decades as warming has also accelerated.

On a local basis, the trend is equally clear since 1970, with longer stretches of above freezing temperatures in and near Buffalo.

Ask Don Paul: Could we already be close to some climate tipping points? "The goal of not surpassing a global mean temperature increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial temperatures is becoming more unlikely to fulfill," writes Don Paul.

A study recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences contained this conclusion concerning human activity-related warming: “Our results reveal that anthropogenic climate change has already exacerbated pollen seasons in the past three decades with attendant deleterious effects on respiratory health.”

Climate Central’s analysis of NOAA temperature data shows an average lengthening of the growing and pollen season across most of the U.S. of 20 days from 1990-2018. Last frost and freeze dates have been coming earlier, and first frosts and freezes have been occurring later.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The higher levels of carbon dioxide in the air have also proven “beneficial” to the pollen-producing grasses and ragweed, increasing their growth rates and productivity. This video from the University of Michigan depicts the pollen seasons across the lower 48 states observed by pollen researchers during 2014.

For many allergy sufferers, the level of symptoms occur as a significant annoyance for parts of the year. But for an estimated 60% of asthma victims, allergic pollen exposures can bring on attacks. This is a short read on useful advice.

For those who endure more significant impacts from pollen allergies, these are the basic recommendations from the CDC:

• Take your allergy and/or asthma medications as prescribed by your health care provider.

• Don’t touch your eyes while you are outside, and wash your hands when you go back inside (before you touch your eyes).

• Shower after being outside to remove pollen from your skin and hair.

• Change your clothes after being outdoors.

• Keep windows closed during pollen season.

• Use high-efficiency filters in your home’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system. Make sure your HVAC system can use high-efficiency filters and that they don’t violate the system’s warranty.