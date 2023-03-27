The last 3 months have been anomalously hyperactive for severe weather in many parts of the Gulf states and the southern Plains. This tendency was brought to a tragic head in Mississippi Friday night when an EF-4 tornado with winds of 170 mph and an EF-3 with 155 mph winds.

The 2 tornadoes, borne of rotating supercell thunderstorms, killed at least 26. Even on Sunday, another severe weather outbreak was in progress by afternoon, being monitored by the Storm Prediction Center/SPC and local National Weather Service forecast offices.

Note the last column on the right in this graph for tornado fatalities this year, keeping in mind the latest deaths since Friday are not yet included.

Before we examine what may be going on underlying the higher fatalities so far this year, we can reexamine a few basics about tornadogenesis, particularly from supercell thunderstorms. Those storms contain more energy and typically more spin potential, and are usually associated with the most violent tornadoes. (Yet, only about 20% of supercells produce tornadoes.) In the most classic environmental conditions that favor tornadic thunderstorms, there is typically abundant convective energy available from low level heating and moisture near the surface. We can look at Sunday’s volatile atmospheric conditions at low levels. You can see how the wind barbs feeding the coastal region all originated from the south, off the Gulf.

As weather balloons and other instrumented sources detect wind direction, temperature, pressure and humidity aloft, there can be a type of directional and wind speed shear aloft, with increased altitude. Moisture-laden southerly surface winds overrun by drier, faster winds from the southwest or west at higher altitudes can form convective cells, but a shift in direction and increased speed aloft are primary wind shear ingredients in causing supercells to rotate.

The diagram stem on the left illustrates strong directional veering of the winds with higher altitude and dramatic increases in wind velocity. Given adequate heat and moisture near the surface, this would depict a potent supercell setup. After having shown you the surface winds, we can look at conditions around 18 thousand feet Sunday. There is dramatic directional and speed wind shear, with increased altitude.

With these ingredients, SPC had issued another tornado watch for most of the southern half of Mississippi on Sunday evening.

Since I’m barely skimming the surface of tornadogenesis, if you have more curiosity about this complex topic, NOAA offers an easy-to-follow tutorial on the general topics that will acquaint you with more of the variables I haven’t mentioned and the many remaining uncertainties in tornado research.

What may be going on this year that has so far upped the ante for severe storms and tornadoes in the South? One key element may be the ongoing excessive heat in the Gulf waters. The Gulf is a 24/7 source of heat energy and moisture, which, under normal climatology, can make nighttime severe weather outbreaks in Gulf states especially dangerous. Over the Plains, the land can cool at night, reducing the heat source near the surface. But near the Gulf, the waters serve as a heat and moisture source, even late at night, when people have gone to sleep. The Gulf has been warmer than normal, as seen in these sea surface temperature anomalies. Warmer waters send more evaporative water vapor into the lower atmosphere, releasing even more convective energy.

Another ingredient may be the presence of La Nina, now fading away, but still probably influencing the severe weather outbreaks. There has been statistical correlation between La Nina winters and more active severe weather outbreaks in the winter, as well as, at least, the early spring. This La Nina influence should diminish as we advance further into spring. In the meantime, however, this is the time of year during which a strong westerly jet stream is positioned farther south, frequently overrunning warm, moist Gulf-origin air. As spring advances, the westerly jet will begin to head northward, more distant from proximity with the Gulf. The severe weather outbreaks typically also advance farther north until atmospheric energy diminishes heading into the summer season, with a weakened jet stream.

In the meantime, we know the Gulf has been warmer than average all winter long, and will remain warmer for the foreseeable future. There is little doubt our warming climate is playing a role in this.

Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci looked at SPC numbers in the Washington Post for this past winter, and they are extraordinary. A preliminary count of 168 tornadoes was reported in January, 29 of them in Alabama. Iowa’s two January tornadoes were the state’s first in 50 years for that month. In February, nationally there were 55, double the average of 29. Even New Jersey experienced an EF-2 last month.

In the average year, the three most active months, nationally, are April, May, and June. This year, the early and deadly start should not be taken to suggest increased risk in Western New York late in the spring. But with the strong westerly jet and a hot Gulf, along with anomalously warm air temperatures in the South and Southeast, there’s little reason to believe we’re going to see a more benign April as outbreaks begin creeping northward.