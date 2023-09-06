As we know, the global record spiking in land, air and ocean temperatures this summer has left Western New York largely unscathed. But University of Alaska climate scientist Dr. Brian Brettschneider just posted the June-August verified global data.

🚨Jun-Aug 2023 was the warmest Jun-Aug on record globally . Regionally, it was also the warmest for: land only, ocean only, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It was the second warmest for Australia and the sixth warmest for Europe. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vfrsl3FLxC — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) September 5, 2023

The ongoing and accelerating global warming already has produced impacts tied to enormous property and dollar losses, in addition to loss of life and livelihoods. In the U.S. alone, many of these disasters have direct ties to climate change, while some – such as tornado outbreaks – are less clearly linked.

This year’s still-unexplained global spiking aside, the overall trend in warming shows no sign of leveling off in the foreseeable future.

There are billions of people who live in parts of the world that are far more vulnerable to flooding, drought, intense tropical cyclones, wildfires and the spread of tropical diseases than anything we can envision in or near our region. But just looking at the domestic climate and extreme weather impacts, a growing property insurance crisis is in progress and will only worsen for the foreseeable future.

As reported in the Washington Post, at least five major insurers have told regulators they will stop writing coverages in some regions, or exclude protection for particular types of weather events, while steeply raising premiums and deductions for others. These insurers include Allstate, Berkshire Hathaway, Nationwide, American Family and Erie Insurance Group. A voluntary survey conducted by state insurance commissioners has already warned that major insurers are cutting coverage for damages suffered in hurricanes, other wind and hail events, underwriting properties in coastal flood zones or those in wildfire-prone regions.

As the Post explained, property insurance terms tend to run for one year at a time, with no automatic renewal required. Some insurers have suffered such losses in massive payouts (such as last year’s deadly Hurricane Ian in Florida) as to begin dropping policies, even from previously long-time covered customers.

The terrible paradox here is that as extreme weather and climate events continue to worsen and increase in number, the need for protective property insurance also increases. Yet, in the face of largest-ever massive insurance payouts, purchasing such insurance is either becoming prohibitively expensive, or made unavailable altogether. Allstate and State Farm have announced they will no longer offer homeowners insurance in California. Nationwide stated it would no longer provide coverage for properties within a certain mileage from the coast due to hurricane potential, and would reduce their exposure in wildfire-urban interface regions in California. Berkshire Hathaway, which offers “reinsurance” for insurance companies to cover some of their disaster payout losses, is also reevaluating terms and risks in such policies, in view of the trends already in place.

Just recently, Hurricane Hilary (which may not have had a strong tie to climate change) produced more than $600 million in damages. But the Maui wildfire disaster, which did have a more demonstrable link to climate change, as well as other causal factors, caused at least $3.2 billion in losses, according to Karen Clark & Co., a catastrophe modeling firm.

According to the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, U.S. insurers disbursed a record $296 billion in insured losses over the last three years. Even this year, prior to Maui and hurricanes, U.S. insured losses had already reached $40 billion by June.

One major problem for insurance companies is that insurance rates are regulated on a statewide basis, rather than regional within a state. That is, if a state has a more defined region at far greater risk of natural disasters than other parts of the state, insurers generally have difficulty in targeting rate increases to those at highest risk within a state. While such targeting would increase the burden for some, it might cause people emigrating to another part of the country to give greater consideration to climate and weather risks in a given new locale.

Suffice it to say those of us in the weather and climate sciences are concerned that Florida was the fastest growing state in the union last year even in the face of climate and weather disaster exposure, and the particularly acute insurance crisis in the "sunshine state.”