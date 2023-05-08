In our part of the continent, the answer is yes, along with some other factors. There has been a near-linear increase in the spread of Lyme disease, a bacterial infection carried by deer ticks in the last few decades.

The life cycle of many ticks appears to have been sped up, and milder winters have lessened tick kill-off during the cold weather months. Even so, the basic life cycle hasn’t changed, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

The longer growing seasons and earlier onset of spring along with later extent of warm temperatures into the fall has created a favorable environment for tick populations to increase, and spread into regions where they weren’t common until recent decades. In addition, CDC and other state and federal agencies report the animals that carry these ticks are also expanding their habitats as the climate warms. This probably creates something akin to a perfect storm for tick range and population spreads.

However, CDC data from the last decade is beginning to suggest the rate of Lyme disease increase may be showing signs of leveling off closer to 2020, at least temporarily. It is too soon to know if this is a trend, or just a brief anomaly.

Still, a comparison between 1996 incidence and 2018 incidence of Lyme disease reports demonstrates the very large increase that has already occurred, including in Western New York.

The incidence of Lyme disease in the U.S. has nearly doubled since 1991, according to the CDC.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports that in addition to the direct tick population link to climate, increases in animal host populations such as deer and white-footed mice are also a major factor. The latter increases may not have a link with climate change. On the other hand, the National Wildlife Federation has examined data that suggests the very disease bacterium themselves have better survival rates in a warmer climate.

While this article concentrates more on the Lyme disease threat, there are quite a number of serious diseases carried by several types of ticks:

• The American dog tick, also called the wood tick, transmits tularemia and Rocky Mountain spotted fever. Highest risk of being bitten by this tick is spring and summer.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

• The blacklegged tick transmits Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, ehrlichiosis (Ehrlichia muris eauclairensis), babesiosis, Borrelia miyamotoi and Powassan disease. Highest risk of being bitten by this tick is spring, summer, fall, and winter when temperatures rise above freezing.

• The brown dog tick transmits Rocky Mountain spotted fever, though this species bites dogs more often than humans.

• The Gulf Coast tick transmits a form of Rocky Mountain spotted fever called Rickettsia parkeri rickettsiosis, though this species doesn’t bite people as often.

• The lone star tick transmits Ehrlichia chaffeensis and Ehrlichia ewingii (which cause human ehrlichiosis), Heartland virus, tularemia and STARI. This tick species is a fairly aggressive species.

• The Rocky Mountain wood tick transmits Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Colorado tick fever and tularemia.

• The Western blacklegged tick transmits Anaplasmosis and Lyme disease.

The CDC tick surveillance link tracks where the primary tick carriers are found.

Lyme disease, the most common tick-borne disease in our region, can produce serious symptoms if left untreated. Your physicians are informed on diagnosis and treatment, but the CDC offers basic guidance for all of us who may be exposed when outdoors.

Preventative measures to limit exposure can range from simple steps, like staying in the middle of pathways rather than wandering off into tall grass, to what may seem like a real nuisance on hot days. Wearing long pants tucked into socks may seem burdensome on days with steamy heat indices, but that beats hard-to-detect tick bites. Long sleeved, light-colored shirts are also advised, and so are close-toed shoes and tucked shirts. One of the most effective measures to be taken is the use of an effective repellent containing DEET, at 20% concentration. DEET has been proven safe and effective when used according to label directions. (Consumer Reports notes some formulations are less effective and can wear off in as little as 30 minutes, so ask for recommended brands.)

Ticks thrive more in tall grass, so lawns should be trimmed to 3 inches. Anti-tick products (ask your vet) should also be used on pets, and pets should be checked for ticks if they have been outside. That goes for us, too. If you’ve been on a woodland walk, changing clothes, checking skin for ticks and showering are effective measures. Putting those clothes in the dryer for 10 minutes is also advised.