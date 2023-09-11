Earlier this year, there was considerable scientific speculation as to whether El Nino’s tendency to reduce the number of hurricanes and tropical storms (due to the disruptive wind shear it produces) would outweigh the unprecedented spiking in oceanic warmth. To this point in time, it appears the very warm waters have been edging out El Nino, and by a good margin. On Monday, the Atlantic hurricane basin remained active.

It's not that this activity is all that unusual in mid-September. What appears to be unusual is the level of activity during what has become a strong El Nino, which should be even more disruptive to tropical cyclone development than would be a lesser El Nino.

This year has been different, even before El Nino established itself. Sea surface temperatures began increasing even during the winter. As the year progressed, the positive temperature anomalies in the North Atlantic reached never-observed levels.

This is atop a bedrock of decades of oceanic, land and lower atmospheric warming already in progress, tied directly to human activity and its rising greenhouse gas emissions. The causes of this year’s particular spike exceeding previous years’ temperatures by a substantial margin is still being investigated. I wrote on this topic last month.

Global temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere tend to peak by August. The extent of these combined land, sea and air anomalies stands out in the data as of Aug. 31.

Once the natural element of El Nino began to kick in during midsummer, that added fuel to the oceanic heating.

On Friday, with only minor wind shear overhead, Tropical Storm Lee was passing over extremely warm waters in the equatorial Atlantic. Hurricane models had begun to predict what is called a rapid intensification cycle due to these enhanced conditions. Rapid intensification is nearly always associated with the most powerful hurricanes, and Lee tore into this classic setup with a vengeance, fortunately over open waters. The storm exploded from top winds of 70 mph to 165 mph in 24 hours. In the following days, some increase in wind shear aloft and the entrance of drier air into Lee’s circulation brought top winds down to 105 mph, with some re-strengthening Sunday night back to 120 mph. Some further strengthening is possible early this week, with suggestions of weakening later in the week.

Another probable (not yet conclusive) element in climate change that is affecting Lee is the expansion of a blocking ridge of high pressure over the western Atlantic, to the north of Hurricane Lee.

As I wrote in a previous Buffalo News article, the rapid warming in arctic latitudes appears to be playing a role in increasing the number of episodic blocking patterns in the Northern Hemisphere: “The warming may be weakening the polar jet stream which can allow it to buckle into a 'blockier' pattern of more ridges and troughs more often locked in place for weeks and months at a time. When a blocking pattern develops, parts (not all) of the globe can have longer periods of drought, or cold, or heat, or wet conditions. This is a theoretical impact, subject to more research. Nonetheless, observations already taken in recent years lend at least some preliminary credence to this theory.”

The blocking ridge will continue to slow Hurricane Lee’s forward motion for several days. After that, it remains a question of whether a low pressure trough advancing eastward from the U.S. may nudge the blocking ridge and weaken it, allowing Lee to curve more to the north, which would keep it farther offshore from the East Coast. If that doesn’t happen, and the ridge remains in place, the threat to the Eastern Seaboard near New England might begin to increase. Right now, what are called “spaghetti tracks” produced by an ensemble of many models are leaning toward a farther east path. Courtesy of the Naples News, the tracks are not so far east as to eliminate a threat to the northeast U.S. coast.

The broad track cone, automatically updating, from the National Hurricane Center reflects the higher uncertainty farther out in time as Lee moves more slowly.

In 2017, a blocking pattern caused Hurricane Harvey to stall near Houston, producing deadly and devastating flooding. This time around, there is one potential benefit to blocking high pressure over the Atlantic. Because the ridge slows the forward motion of hurricanes such as Franklin and Lee, the storms are able to extract more heat from the ocean waters, with upwelling of cooler waters beneath. This cooling is already evident in SST anomaly data from both the previous slow motion of Franklin and the current slow motion of Lee.

This cooling will not only make some eventual weakening of Lee more likely, but may also lessen the potential for rapid intensification of future storms this season in these regions. It is unlikely these cooled waters will be able to recover to their full anomalous warmth this season. However, there remain vast swaths of anomalous warmth in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico that remain primed for a still above average hurricane season to continue.