Because of the recent news of injuries due to turbulence, as in the recent Lufthansa incident on March 1, airline passengers may be thinking more about potential hazards in the air.

Some of that consciousness may be a good thing. It may encourage more passengers to do the common sense thing when seated. That is, buckle up and stay buckled up unless you have to walk in the cabin, and only if the captain has turned off the seat belt sign.

Some of the greatest hazards can be presented by clear air turbulence, or CAT. It is the least predictable type of turbulence, and quite invisible to the pilot and first officer in the cockpit on aircraft radar. Aircraft cockpit weather radar can see precipitation and thunderstorms, but the types of turbulence that occur in dry areas near the jet stream, near mountains, or as far as 20 miles away from thunderstorms is not detectable by such radars.

Pilots are trained to fly around, not over or through, thunderstorms because the assumption is such cells will create stronger turbulence. But CAT avoidance requires particular situational awareness on the part of the cockpit crews. They are aware, for example, CAT is more common near and immediately downwind of mountain ranges, such as the Rockies. The CAT can be augmented by low pressure storm systems in the vicinity, adding to vertical wind shear by creating additional updrafts and downdrafts.

This was the case on my Feb. 26 flight from LAX to JFK when the massive Pacific storm that both drenched lower elevations in Southern California and buried the mountains in snow with blizzard conditions had moved inland. The remnant low produced a severe weather outbreak over parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, but even away from these convective cells, our pilots and others had been warned of an enhanced risk of stronger turbulence from the low. Although aviation forecasting is not my specialty, I had looked at the flight level winds detected by weather balloons at 7 a.m. and knew we were in for a fast ride and, in the West, a bumpy ride.

Our Jet Blue captain was helpfully proactive, warning us it would likely be bumpy in the first couple of hours heading east. When we got closer to the most turbulent part of the flight leg, I suspect he had received pilot and air traffic control reports of stronger turbulence ahead. Even before we ran into the rockiest part of the flight, he ordered flight attendants to stop serving, take their seats and to buckle up as well as for all passengers to get seated and secured. As it turned out, I judged the turbulence was a moderate chop to moderate turbulence, bumpy to the uninitiated flyer but not especially hazardous.

PIREPs (pilot reports) of turbulence in a flight path ahead are vital communications to trailing pilots in order to reduce the risk of being caught unaware, although CAT can occasionally develop suddenly with no warning from PIREPs to guide the pilot in advance, and no aviation forecast from meteorologists advising of the hazard potential. In addition to aviation meteorologists employed by many airlines, pilots can turn to the National Weather Service Aviation Weather Center. The meteorologists in this center relay PIREPs, and they forecast hazards such as low-level wind shear, turbulence intensity, visibility and weather hazards.

Major injuries from flight turbulence have been rare. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, between 2009 and 2021 only 30 U.S. passengers have been seriously injured, with the hazard greater for flight attendants who are attempting to continue service to passengers. There have been 116 serious flight crew injuries. (Last week there was a death in a small private jet over Connecticut.) Severe turbulence itself is rare, too. Dr. Paul Williams, a turbulence researcher at the University of Reading in England, has found during any given moment at flight level, only 3% of the atmosphere has light turbulence, 1% has moderate, and just a few tenths of a percent has severe turbulence.

Despite these reassuring statistics, stronger turbulence is becoming more frequent, most likely due to our warming atmosphere. Williams’ research shows wind shear, a primary ingredient in turbulence, has increased 15% since 1979. Still, there is no matching clear trend in the number of injuries compared to observed increased turbulence, at least not yet. Much of the increase is in CAT. For nervous flyers, even severe turbulence at flight level can be withstood by airliners without destructive damage. Low-level hazards on final approach and takeoff are better detected by networks of ground instrumentation near the airports and Doppler radars, both helpful in finding low-level wind shear. The best thing passengers can do is to buckle up whenever you’re seated, whether the seat belt sign is on or off.

A bit more nuisance snow, and a chilly – but not frigid – stretch

Less impactful than the last couple of rounds of snow and mixed precipitation, some minor accumulating snow is likely Monday night over higher elevations well to the south, with very little sticking on the Niagara Frontier.

A bit of a mix will start late on Monday and likely turn to all snow during the evening, with enough for a few slick spots near Buffalo but a much better chance of slick roads to the south, especially at higher elevations as temps drop to the mid-20s.

Tuesday’s more abundant sunshine will be helpful on a cold, breezy day with highs only in the low 30s. A few light snow showers will be possible Tuesday night, followed by a mostly to partly cloudy and seasonably cold Wednesday. Temps will struggle into the low 30s, though with less wind chill than on Tuesday.

With chilly Canadian high pressure still dominating our region Thursday (mid-30s), we’ll have to keep an eye on an area of low pressure approaching us on Friday and passing off to our east during Saturday. As of this writing, temperatures look marginal for any significant snow threat, but if the low takes a slightly more southerly track, enough cold air may remain to deliver some accumulating snow.

The system bears watching, and I’m leaning more toward snow rather than rain or a mix in the Friday-Saturday time period.

In the extended range, the Climate Prediction Center still favors below average temperatures in our region in the six- to 10-day and eight- to 14-day periods. Keep in mind the average high by next weekend is getting closer to 40.

The trend continues most days through the end of the month, though there may yet be ups and downs not foreseeable in this time range.

The worst that can be said for this pattern is there continues to be no sign of a warmer breakout in March but, as I’ve written in previous articles, with warmer average highs and lows as the month progresses, this does not imply frigid, midwinter cold will be prevailing.