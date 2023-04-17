ENSO, the El Nino Southern Oscillation, has just finished a rare three-consecutive-year stretch in its La Nina phase, during which cooler subtropical Pacific waters migrate east to the central and eastern Pacific, impacting U.S. and global weather patterns.

During this past winter, the lingering impacts of a fading La Nina may have played a role in both the excessive cold and wet weather in the West, and the exceptionally high incidence of tornadoes in the South during the winter and early spring, based on past La Nina climatology. Now, La Nina is gone, and the subtropical Pacific is emerging into its somewhat overdue El Nino ENSO phase as warmer waters are migrating to the East, apart from the warm sea surface temperature/SST anomalies seen in the Atlantic and Gulf in this modeled depiction for later this summer.

While the modeled image above is a projection, pre-El Nino conditions have already begun to emerge in the eastern Pacific in early April, with warmer SSTs already observed.

El Nino can get a kickstart from surges of warm water moving east beneath the surface, with increasing westerly winds over the Pacific. These surges are called Kelvin waves, and a prominent one was progressing eastward early this month.

NOAA has issued an El Nino watch for the summer and fall, which implies some urgency, but the impacts will come on gradually and with considerable uncertainty tied to the still-unknown future peak strength of this El Nino. Some extended range models are rather aggressive with the strength forecast, as seen in the NOAA CVSv2 model depiction posted by my Twitter friend, Dr. Brian Brettschneider. (You’ll note his comment in the lower right. Brian is a winter-lover, and that’s why his does his climate research at the University of Alaska).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

This particular model has a plume of multiple runs, which project a strong El Nino in the fall and early winter. A major El Nino is one of the few strong signals from nature that can make cold weather seasonal outlooks more reliable, and they don’t come along very often. Weaker El Ninos are more common. They produce significantly different impacts than those from strong El Ninos.

However, research has shown that ENSO forecasts for eventual episode strength made in early spring are less reliable than those made in late spring. I have seen a number of excited posts on social media assuming from such models as the CVSv2 and others that a strong El Nino must be a high probability. High is not yet the word for it. The ENSO experts at NOAA currently estimate, according to the Climate.gov ENSO blog, a 40% probability of a strong El Nino: “The current chance for a strong El Niño (Niño-3.4 greater than 1.5 °C) is about 4 in 10; a clearer picture of the potential strength of El Niño will develop as we emerge from the spring barrier.”

For Western New York, a strong El Nino is typically associated with a milder than average and less snowy winter season and, as mentioned earlier, can be a relatively more reliable signal. Conversely, a weak El Nino has often been linked with greater variability, and somewhat colder and snowier conditions in our region and, at the least, leaves us more vulnerable to many other variables that can affect our weather patterns. Most of those other variables are “short fuse” for predictability, whereas ENSO has a much longer lead time ... a couple of weeks for the other variables, versus several months for ENSO.

In fact, El Nino has very little impact on our local summer weather. In the Atlantic, it can produce more wind shear over the tropical waters, which can be disruptive to tropical cyclone development. So, if El Nino gets off to rapid amplification, it would probably mean fewer tropical cyclones in the Atlantic basin in total. Still, even with fewer storms, powerful hurricanes have developed in otherwise quieter seasons, as was the case with Category 5 Hurricane Andrew in 1992, which devastated parts of South Florida, despite El Nino climatology.

Overall El Nino climatology is depicted in this NOAA graphic.

These tendencies become better established during infrequent strong El Ninos. The warm winter anomaly from Alaska to the northern Plains can spread farther east to the Great Lakes, and can greatly reduce – but not eliminate – the number of arctic air intrusions into our region. The cool and wet storm track over the South can sometimes curl to the Northeast along the Atlantic seaboard, allowing coastal storms in the Southeast and middle Atlantic region.

Globally, a strong El Nino would have major impacts in some regions, as seen in the diagram. Drought and heat can be exacerbated over large expanses during warm weather months. The southerly winter storm track in the U.S. can lead to more severe weather outbreaks and excessive rainfall, especially later in the winter. We’ll have better confidence on the eventual strength of the developing El Nino a little later in the spring.