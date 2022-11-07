Ask Don Paul: How much certainty is there in a coming major pattern change?

Teresa King recently asked if there was anything much to the saying “What happens in November, the winter will remember.” My first thought on that would be most dominant winter weather trends are not tied to the weather occurring in early November. It may be a matter of there being a better tie-in between late November weather and winter. In general, I haven’t found any November tie-in to be consistent. November of 1976 was, indeed, unusually cold, and we know what happened in January 1977. But November of 1984 was exceptionally mild, followed by the brutal period in mid-winter, including the Blizzard of '85. I’ll just say it’s been my experience that the November-winter pattern connection is weak, at best.

As for this November, it wasn’t too many days ago that the warm ridging in the east seemed almost immovable in the next week, as forecast by the Climate Prediction Center/CPC, and I agreed.

As I wrote here on Friday: “The colder air that has been dominant in the West will begin edging toward the East.

In examining the upper air pattern ensemble means in the extended range, this cool trend still does not yet look all that impressive in our region.”

In dealing with the extended range, meteorologists now use what is known as ensemble forecasting because it can reduce some aspects of uncertainty inherent in weather models. Ensembles are made up of multiple runs of a model, each run having slightly different initial conditions. The reasoning behind the multiple member ensemble is centered around our inability to know the precise initial conditions of the atmosphere at the start of a model run. As I have written many times, the atmosphere is not made up of neat LEGO blocks, so what statisticians, physicists and meteorologists have constructed is a grouping of 21 individual model members in the American GFS ensemble (called the GEFS), and 51 members in the European/ECMWF ensemble (called the EPS). Each of these ensembles also produces a mean average of all the members, which can smooth some of the inconsistencies between the members, although the mean is no guarantee to be the correct solution. These global models, including the Canadian GEM, run every 6 or 12 hours, each atop a massive mountain of real time data from satellites, buoys, weather balloons, Doppler radars, aircraft instrumentation and surface observations, digested by many equations. As a rule, the further out in time you go in models and ensembles, the more uncertainty develops. The reasons for this can be illustrated in this 16 day ensemble from the American GEFS. In this “spaghetti plot,” you will see how the 21 members of the upper air flow are in tight agreement early on, and then spread into more disarray as we head toward the last few days of the ensemble. The spaghetti spreads out, and with that spread, the mean tends to flatten with time, if you can imagine the mean of those spaghetti plots around 2 weeks out.

Over the weekend, CPC staffing is slim, and the 6-10 day and 8-14 day outlooks are produced with no direct human intervention, based on ensemble input. As of Sunday evening, the CPC outlooks have undergone a fairly radical transformation from a few days ago.

While these weekend outlooks are automated, there is solid backing for the pattern shift showing up in the upper air ensembles. That is because there is good agreement on amplitude and placement of a cold trough reaching the Great Lakes by next weekend. You can see this in the EPS (European), the GEFS (American) and the Canadian.

When all 3 primary ensembles have such good agreement, it makes for higher confidence by next weekend for temperatures, which will be the coldest we’ve experienced this autumn.

Again, this high amplitude pattern flattens out somewhat by days 14-16. However, a large part of that reduced amplitude in the mean reflects the spreading out of the ensemble members in the “spaghetti plots.”

Isn’t it really late for hurricanes?

Trouble is brewing in the Atlantic tropics again, with the development of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Robin Hittle asked me if this was unusually late for hurricanes. First, here is the latest from the National Hurricane Center.

While this system may or may not reach hurricane intensity, it appears to have the makings of a major threat for the Bahamas and the east coast of Florida in the way of coastal flooding, erosion and storm surge. November hurricanes are uncommon, with an average of one every three years. This is due to seasonal cooling of sea surface temperatures and the atmosphere. Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, so there is nothing unprecedented in this newest development.

The week ahead

After a sunny, windy and cooler-feeling Monday, temps will dip to the low-mid 30s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be coolest day of the workweek, with a large ridge of Canadian high pressure to our north.

The 10-15 mph northeast breeze will put an extra bite in the mid 40s high temps. Under clear skies, Tuesday night lows will drop to the 20s inland and 30-32 near the lakes.

By Wednesday, we’ll be moving into the warming southerly return flow behind the ridge, getting our highs back above average, from the upper 50s-low 60s.

East Florida’s impacts from Nicole will begin to worsen as the system draws closer to the coast, with high uncertainty in the storm track thereafter as the storm runs into the high pressure ridge to its north.

Our readings will be back to the mid 60s Thursday and the upper 60s Friday. A developing strong storm system over the upper Midwest will probably bring some scattered showers Friday afternoon and night. By Saturday, we’ll be behind that system’s cold front with a cold, gusty northwest flow and some more scattered showers, with readings falling through the 40s. The pattern change will be underway.

A similar west-northwest flow with a gusty breeze will keep Sunday temps in the upper 30s (colder on the hills) with scattered lake rain and snow showers, mainly snow on the hills where limited accumulation will be possible.

While game day conditions won’t be truly “brutal,” it will be the coldest game, by far, we’ve played this year. Yes, the Vikings hail from the northlands, but they play in a glass-covered stadium, so, just maybe, the harsh conditions will offer us some slight advantage. The European model projects early afternoon temps in the upper 30s, with some raw peak gusts (the American model isn’t as gusty).

With limited sunshine, some occasional rain and snow showers will be showing up.

In the ensembles, the cold pattern is looking likely to persist through the following week.