Ask Don Paul: How far in advance can major lake snow be predicted?

This is an opportune moment to deal with two Facebook friends’ questions, the first of which asks how far out we (meteorologists) can see major lake effect coming. On that question, I can answer, “longer than you might think.” Late this week, Western New York may be dealing with such an event, including the metro area. I’ll have a detailed preliminary forecast on this later in the article.

In my 38 years here, I can recall, even with more primitive modeling then, the Blizzard of '85 storm that arrived on Saturday, January 19th, was already showing up as a distinct possibility when I showed up to work on the previous Monday. The multiple lake outbreaks of Christmas week 2001, an all time record 82 inches' worth, were showing up in the extended range around midweek during the prior week. The “Snovember” events of 2014 were foreseen in some detail the previous weekend, days in advance. No, none of us could start forecasting a more precise range of accumulations and precise locations so many days in advance, but the big picture was there.

What tools have we got available to see some major potential for later this week and this weekend, as early as this past weekend? One of the most important of these tools is to begin with looking at the general directional orientation of low level winds pushing arctic air over Lake Erie. (The advance data ahead of the 2001 outbreak indicated a strikingly persistent southwest flow from near the surface, up to around 10 thousand feet, with the arctic air suggesting tremendous accumulation potential due to that persistence.) That is not, precisely, what we are looking at now, with more oscillation of any lake band’s location over several days likely. Early Thursday evening, we see a southwest wind at the 850 millibar pressure level, about 5000 feet up, with temperatures more than cold enough to support lake-effect snow.

By early Friday afternoon – and this takes a good eye – you can see that the winds have veered from southwest to west-southwest: If that veering verifies, that would steer the primary lake band southward from near the metro area to over southern Erie and Wyoming counties. By Friday evening, winds are modeled to back to southwest again, sending the band north, closer to the metro area. These oscillations suggest passing disturbances and troughs aloft. Winds move back ahead of such atmospheric waves and veer more westerly once the waves pass to our east. More veering occurs by Saturday morning.

So, what we have here, is a preliminary look at what will be an oscillating band of lake snow, unlike the amazing stationary band that stayed in place for so long during Snovember. The lessened “residence time” for the band over one location can help reduced total accumulation at that location. The same oscillation can be seen in where the highest moisture content will be as winds shift. The Friday evening wind backing to more southwest or even south-southwest, shows up in where the highest humidity is.

And the same relocation of the highest humidity is reflected early Saturday, following Friday night veering to westerly.

Keeping in mind the more than adequate moisture content and the deeper arctic air, potential for heavy lake snow over time appears likely.

The second question from a Facebook friend was simple and unanswerable for now: What we would be a good first guess on how much snow will fall in Lancaster this weekend? Sorry, friend, but on a Monday ... no can do. Preliminary details follow.

The week’s forecast and preliminary lake effect potential

Monday will end up being the easiest-going day of the week, with a light wind having made the upper 30s more tolerable. By Tuesday, a weak area of low pressure will approach from the southwest, preceded by fading sunshine in the morning and a somewhat raw east-northeast breeze later in the afternoon as clouds thicken. Snow of the non-lake effect type will arrive by the early evening.

Occasional snow will persist into Wednesday morning, possibly mixed with rain, diminishing in coverage by the afternoon. While 1-2 inches may fall with this system, the amount left on the ground with modeled melting is minor.

On Thursday, a brisk westerly flow with marginal temperatures will begin to set up more favorable conditions for lake effect, with daytime snow showers possibly mixed with rain. As the cold air deepens and low level winds become better aligned in direction, heavier lake snow will develop Thursday night not far from the metro area, as modeled both in the European/ECMWF and the American/GFS.

These models show a modest southward shift of the band by Friday morning, with the oscillating, veering wind, but a return oscillation northward with the backing wind later Friday.

This ongoing pattern with subtle oscillations persists into Saturday.

Even on Sunday, with the approach of an Ontario low pressure system and its cold front, lake snow may become less organized ahead of the front for a few hours due to wind shear and backing winds, and may then reorganize behind the cold front and its veering winds. Conditions will be very wintry for the Buffalo Bills-Cleveland Browns game, with a somewhat stiff breeze, temps in the upper 20s-30, and a chance for occasional snow.

The weekend will have cold enough temps, in the upper 20s-low 30s, to cut down on melting, adding to snow depth on the ground. With normal uncertainties-with-time in mind, here is the ECMWF estimate of total snowfall by Saturday evening. Rest assured, this is not anywhere near carved in stone.

The GFS tends to be a little more wild-eyed, and is not my preference this far out.

Before alarm sets in, the ECMWF snow depth by Saturday evening, which accounts for Thursday night-Friday melting, is significant but less ominous.

Below average temperatures will persist into early the following week, but upper air ensemble means favor some moderation in time for the 23rd and Thanksgiving.

Please send more weather questions either to comments below the article or my Facebook page.