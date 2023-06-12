I can’t presume to answer that question on behalf of other scientists, but in my own case I may have been overly reliant on the “climate haven” theme of our region in escaping some of the worst of the broad impacts in the warming climate.

I had written in the past on the known link between a warming climate and more intense and widespread wildfires.

One of the probable oversimplifications in that article was in its dominant focus on mainly western North American wildfires. Wildfires have long been more common in the West, exacerbated by the lengthy megadrought that has now been at least temporarily broken in many western regions. But I didn’t make the connection between more frequent upper air blocking patterns probably linked to more rapid warming in the northern latitudes. These are likely to more often spark such dangerous episodes as what occurred last week in the East.

What does a blocking pattern look like? Last week’s example was a classic. The upper air pattern featured a deep stationary low pressure system near Maine virtually locked in position by a high pressure ridge to the west and another ridge over the Atlantic. The orientation of this block forced a persistent northerly flow to drop through the Great Lakes and the eastern U.S.

The impacts of the block resulted in the record smoke pollutant so evident in the NASA satellite image.

More than 150 fires were burning in Quebec during this episode and many remained active this weekend, though it is hoped that widespread showers will lessen their intensity early this week.

On Monday morning, some needed rainfall is beginning to reach into portions of Quebec, where fires have been continuing. pic.twitter.com/z6vrlXAIeb — Don Paul (@donpaulbitsosun) June 12, 2023

Such outbreaks in eastern Canada typically occur with a more westerly flow to evacuate the smoke toward the Atlantic, often leaving our region and much of the eastern U.S. largely untouched by smoke plumes originating in eastern Canada. By focusing more on the reliably lower incidence of large wildfires in our immediate region, the bigger picture of a greater potential for such episodes as just suffered this past week may have been missed. There continues to be growing evidence of an increase in blocking patterns, and those have strongly suggestive ties to the rapidly warming climate in the northern latitudes.

In addition, Jennifer Balch, a fire scientist at the University of Colorado, wrote a piece in the Washington Post Sunday on this topic. In addition to the episodic entries of Canadian wildfire plumes into the lower 48 states, Balch reminds us this comes atop a large increase in U.S. wildfire occurrences and intensities.

With more than 20 years in wildfire research, Balch points to already-in-place ominous trends that have developed during this era of accelerated warming: “Fires are different today than they were just a few decades ago. We’ve seen more extreme fires, we’ve seen highly unusual winter fires, and we’ve endured more intense nighttime burning. It’s not a coincidence: Since 2000, wildfires in the United States have gotten four times larger and three times as frequent.”

On the issue of nighttime burning, Balch found in the American West the incidence of “flammable nights” has gone up significantly in the last 40 years. Before warming accelerated, nighttime generally reduced fire intensity as surface temperatures cooled. But within the ongoing warming, a substantial increase in overnight minimum temperatures has weighed heavily in the statistics, and the nighttime cooling that could aid firefighters is being reduced.

Similar trends have caused more winter fires, even though winter remains as the best time for preventive burning to improve forest and wilderness management. It has long been known inadequate measures in land management greatly contribute to the increase in wildfires and their intensity. Balch also points to the underlying most frequent source of fire ignition, which is humans. Fireworks (July 4 is the No. 1 day for human-caused wildfire ignitions), yard work, trash burning and tossed cigarettes are common culprits during dry weather.

So, if our local incidence of wildfires has not seen a real increase, we have learned this last week of an extreme example of unhealthy smoke transport from outside our region. This should put a more realistic perspective on this facet of being a near-total “climate haven.” We are more vulnerable to wildfire impacts than had previously been thought.

Compared to many other parts of the country, we still will have an abundance of water, the absence of hurricane landfalls, rising sea levels and fewer lengthy droughts all working in our favor. But we are not invincible to negative feedback from extreme weather as December’s deadly blizzard, nor to broader climate impacts tied to human activity, including that blizzard amidst a blocking pattern.

The border between the U.S. and Canada will have less significance in undertaking mitigation measures in better forest management, land use and improving fire-resistant building construction standards. Both nations have much work ahead.