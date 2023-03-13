It is hard to envision how our largest state previously devastated by long term drought impacts has switched, in such short order, to massively excessive rain and snowfall during this winter season. By now, you’ve all read about or seen footage of the sodden atmospheric rivers often augmented by powerful Pacific storms pounding the state. Atmospheric rivers were first researched in the early 1990s in an MIT paper. I wrote on this topic last month.

Round one came earlier in the winter, and the second round developed in late February and has continued now into mid-March.

Ask Don Paul: Was 2022 one of the worst years on record for global weather disasters? Global insurance broker Gallagher Re issued its annual report for 2022 in January on weather catastrophes. They cataloged 42 billion-dollar disasters with total costs of $360 billion, and only 39% of those losses were insured.

The most recent storm contained more warm air, carrying flooding rains and raising the snow level in the mountains up to 8000 feet. The torrential rain would have produced flash flooding by itself, but when it fell into the enormous snowpack between 4000 and 8000 foot elevations, the snowpack released additional destructive meltwaters, adding to the devastation, with more to come in central and Northern California in the next few days.

The flip side to these storms and atmospheric rivers is how much of a dent they have made in the megadrought that had the state in its grasp for the last 3-5 years. The overall improvement in the drought situation is evident in the U.S. Drought Monitor, with large expanses of land and available reservoir-stored water showing marked change, even prior to these latest storms. The swaths of extreme to exceptional drought that were present during the late autumn have been removed.

Oroville Dam in central California created Lake Oroville, one of the state’s and nation’s largest reservoirs. The lake was near its all time record low level in the fall.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Ask Don Paul: Are there too many hype terms in meteorology? The terms may be used more often as potentially climate change-linked extreme weather events continue to become more numerous around the globe, Paul says.

The lake supplies drinking water for 27 million people and irrigates 750,000 acres of vital farmland (California is the nation’s most productive agricultural state). In the latest survey of California reservoirs, Oroville is now running above average for late winter, as are many other reservoirs, though some are still below their seasonal average.

More heavy precipitation is likely in at least the next 2 weeks. While California will be opening many dam floodgates to protect populations from flash flooding, the additional rainfall will bring other reservoirs back to or above normal levels before the dry season begins later in the spring.

Ask Don Paul: Why does it seem even cloudier than usual? The Great Lakes have more cloud cover from November into March than most of the country because evaporating water vapor from relatively warmer lakes condenses into cloud cover when arctic air passes over those waters, writes Don Paul.

There are elements of our warming climate present in exacerbating the megadrought by extending heating and drying during dry years, and adding additional water vapor through more evaporation into the atmosphere during wet periods with onshore flow (when atmospheric rivers become favored during winter months). It is not climate change alone that has brought about these weather extremes. California has had very dry summers and early autumns long before global warming accelerated. The warm dry season is part of the normal climatology of much of the West. It was the previously repetitive dry winters that worsened the megadrought. It is safe to assume that the excess moisture now present will be evaporating during the warm months. In fact, one other negative spinoff from the excessive rainfall and snowmelt will be more abundant vegetative blooming this spring and early summer. During the fall, this extra drying vegetation will provide far more tinder and wildfire fuel when the fire season begins than is typically present.

In the meantime, farther east into the Colorado River Basin, which supplies water to 7 states and Mexico, the drought continues with only minimal improvement.

The drainage from the High Plains into the river basin will still be coming up short. The all-important Lake Mead Reservoir is still at a drastically low level as of last week, at less than 29% of its full volume, which, normally, would make it the largest reservoir in the nation.

Water deficits of this magnitude cannot possibly be corrected by a single wet season. So while water supply problems in the far west have improved tremendously, (putting aside the tremendous damage already done), the interior of the West and the critical Colorado River Basin remain in crisis.