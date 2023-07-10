The world’s oceans, land, and lower atmosphere have warmed significantly in the mean since 1880. On that timescale, the phrase “settled science” strictly applies.

In more recent history, the hundreds of thousands of reliable observations taken since 1979, including satellite-derived data, almost certainly make this University of Maine Climate Change Institute headline entirely accurate.

The prestigious European scientific weather and climate agencies take this global data back to 1940, still with great detail.

The eight hottest years on global record have occurred since 2016, the hottest year of all so far, when a strong El Nino added natural heat to the human activity-caused global warming. It was just in March when the globe completed a rare three-year La Nina, which generally produces some global cooling. If anything, this lengthy La Nina may have slowed the rate of warming, but actual cooling was not evident.

Now, the world is headed into what is likely to be a strong El Nino. This will again add more heat to the oceans, land and the lower atmosphere, on top of the warming produced by human activity (primarily the burning of fossil fuels and energy-intensive agricultural technology, plus feedback mechanisms put into play by the ongoing warming, such as more ice melt and permafrost thawing). With the modeled strength of the amplifying El Nino, this extra natural heat source will likely take the global average temperatures to new record heights. More ice will melt, sea level rise will increase, regional droughts around the world will intensify, heat waves will multiply, worsen and lengthen in many cases, and public health will suffer from these impacts.

Since there is a thermal lag in oceanic warming from El Nino, the record warmth already found in large parts of the planet’s oceans will probably not peak until next year. This tremendous heat source would then probably take this very hot 2023 baseline and make next year hotter globally than this year.

There is understandable hesitancy on the part of many people to believe we know much about climate data prior to 1880, when the database began to expand dramatically. But in actuality, climate scientists know more about Earth’s climate history going back to at least 125,000 years ago than you might suspect. The picture grows fuzzier prior to 1880, true enough. We do know that our planet has undergone cyclical glacial expansions and warm periods for millions of years prior to the industrial revolution, unrelated to humans.

It is the discipline of paleoclimatology that has gathered and analyzed enough evidence in the planet’s past to give us some rich climate historical data, even if less detailed. There are tree rings, which point to periods of warmth for some decades, and harsh cold and dry conditions in other decades. Going back through the study of sediments, plant fossils and ice cores, paleoclimatologists know that days as hot as those in early July would have been impossible during much of the earth’s last million years without the extraordinary warming modern humanity has added.

In reconstructing climate history from these studies, the most recent warming stands out starkly in this graph from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change/IPCC.

Although the resolution of climate data grows fuzzier going back further in time, there are still many firm conclusions that can be drawn. Most are related to the fact that Earth’s orbit is more often elliptical, not circular. There are eccentricities in the orbit leading to long cyclical periods, about 100,000 years, during which Earth is closer to the sun, leading to global warming followed by periods in which Earth is more distant from the sun for longer lengths of time, leading to global cooling and ice ages. There are also variations in Earth’s axial tilt from its current 23.5 degrees, as well as other variations known collectively as Milankovitch Cycles.

A more complete explanation of the Milankovitch Cycles is in this short read link.

The last great warming occurred about 6,000 years ago, unrelated to humanity. In current times, Earth is closest to the sun on an annual basis around January, and most distant in July. Six-thousand years ago, our orbital eccentricity played opposite, with summertime coinciding with our closest yearly approach to the sun. This intensified summer warming in the northern hemisphere, with more heating in the north due to greater faster-heating landmass. This extra heating provided the boost to the peak warming 6,000 years ago.

Today, our orbital eccentricity with closest approach to the sun in the winter favors global cooling, not warming. The bottom line here is that past periods of global cooling and warming were closely related to these known eccentricities. Today’s accelerating warming is not. When we should now be cooling, based on peer-reviewed cyclical history, we are instead warming, and warming faster than paleoclimatology has detected in many thousands of years, as explained here.

The current warming would not be occurring without human activity.

Most climate scientists feel our window to mitigate the worst impacts of warming is narrowing, but has not yet closed. It is up to the global community to speed the reduction of the burning of fossil fuels and change to more efficient agricultural technologies to avert the planet from the more catastrophic scenarios.