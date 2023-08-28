El Nino is on the rise. This is most evident in an ensemble of El Nino models posted by climatologist Brian Brettschneider.

The majority of the models are projecting a strong El Nino from here on out through at least mid-winter, shown by the members running above 1.0 degrees Celsius in equatorial central and eastern Pacific sea surface temperatures/SSTs. These rising anomalies are already showing closer to South America.

Strong El Ninos are less common than the more numerous weak to moderate El Ninos, and have greater impacts around much of the globe. Even without factoring in El Ninos, mean global sea levels have been increasing since 1880, with an acceleration in recent decades as global warming also accelerated.

In addition to runoff from melting glaciers, the Greenland ice cap, and Antarctic ice inland near the sea, ocean waters are also rising due to the expansion in volume of water due to its heating.

For the U.S., what is known as high tide flooding has been increasing for the decades paralleling the acceleration in human-caused global warming, along with both other natural and human activity-linked processes, briefly explained here in a one minute NOAA video.

Flooding at monthly high tides unrelated to nearby storms or other weather phenomena has become commonplace at many locations, such as Miami Beach and along much of the middle Atlantic and Gulf coastlines. This type of flooding, according to NOAA data, has tripled since 2000. Most of the tidal flooding is accurately measured by a network of NOAA National Ocean Service tide gauges.

With or without El Nino, high tide flooding is presenting coastal communities with disruptive and often destructive monthly events, as outlined in a NOAA Climate.gov blog last week: “High-tide flooding varies by region, but usually occurs when water levels reach at least 1 to 2 feet higher than average high tide (2). More frequent high-tide flooding is converting saltmarshes to mudflats, changing coastal ecosystems, infiltrating groundwater, degrading storm and wastewater systems, flooding streets, and slowing commutes and commerce alike. In short, our critical infrastructure and natural resources are in the tide’s way, and the tide is not backing down!”

The additional natural heating provided by the building current El Nino will add fuel to the flooding. Even during the recent 3 year La Nina, which reduced the rate of warming, tidal flooding continued. Now, in its data-based coastal flooding outlook produced to aid coastal communities in their preparations, NOAA has included known El Nino sea level effects into next year. The margin of difference is illustrated in this comparison.

Ongoing and future efforts to mitigate high tide flooding damage are extremely costly. However, the costs of inaction in the face of inevitable sea level rises frequently augmented by land subsidence far exceed those costs of building mitigating structures and mechanisms.

Another known El Nino impact is its tendency to increase high level wind shear over the Atlantic hurricane basin. Although hurricanes produce strong winds, strong winds in upper level winds blowing into a tropical system disrupt the system’s circulation. It is difficult to discern whether this El Nino wind shear is actively lessening tropical developments as we enter the most active portion of hurricane season.

Soon-to-be Hurricane Idalia is probably going to become a major (Category 3 and up) hurricane before landfall on the northeast Florida Gulf Coast, and Franklin – thankfully heading out to sea – will likely increase to Category 3 during Monday. (Franklin's main threat is tropical storm force winds on Bermuda.) In 1992, during an El Nino year, Hurricane Andrew became a catastrophic Category 5 monster before ravaging parts of South Florida, in an otherwise quieter hurricane season.

The conundrum this year is whether El Nino’s mitigating wind shear will be outweighed by all time record oceanic heat in the Atlantic and Gulf, leading to more intense systems. NOAA updated its hurricane outlook earlier this month, increasing the probabilities of an above average season due to this extraordinary heating.

Locally, the strong El Nino in our region typically leads to somewhat milder mean temperatures, which could also reduce total snowfall. In the last strong El Nino, 2016-17, Buffalo finished with 76.1 inches of snow, which is below average, while some typically very heavy amounts still fell in parts of the higher terrain.

However, I have to add a caveat I discussed in an article I wrote in May. Even in a milder winter, arctic warming can still produce an episode or two of high latitude warming in the stratosphere and the lower troposphere, weakening the polar vortex for a short period, and allowing a brutal cold outbreak when the polar jet buckles southward during the weakening. As I wrote, “Short-lived weakenings and disruptions of the polar vortex can still occur episodically, even in a mild winter regime, as we saw in the tragic late December blizzard in an otherwise mild winter. These kinds of episodes appear to be occurring more frequently as the Arctic continues to warm faster than the rest of the globe. Yes, it is complicated.”