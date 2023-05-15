El Nino is in the works as warmer waters migrate eastward in the tropical Pacific Ocean. Over the next one to two, El Nino will add extra warmth to the atmosphere, in addition to the ongoing process of global warming, and may send global averages for a period of time to new record highs. The probability of developing El Nino conditions show little doubt in nearly all models. Because the eventual global impact of a moderate to strong El Nino would bring additional warming – with its deleterious effects – NOAA and the Climate Prediction Center have issued an El Nino Watch, recognizing this potential as a weather and climate hazard.

The warm sea surface temperature anomalies are already strong off the western coast of South America.

Even the subsurface temperatures have shown this rapid warming trend in recent weeks.

The probabilities of El Nino persisting into at least mid-winter are high, and if El Nino amplitude grows from moderate to strong, this may have a more significant overall warming tendency for our region during December-February/DJF.

Nearly a month ago, NOAA issued its June-August/JJA extended outlook, showing some confidence that mean temperatures in our region would have a tendency to run above average this summer.

Soil moisture is also factored into such outlooks. As of last week, our regional soil moisture was still classified as normal. If it becomes drier than normal in coming weeks, dry soil would favor warmer temperatures with more rapid daytime heating.

It must be noted the European model/ECMWF outlook for JJA leans more toward average temperatures – certainly not a bad thing – in the Great Lakes, with even a chance for a few pockets of below average.

The ECMWF offers no signal on precipitation in the eastern Great Lakes.

Another very differently structured model, the American CFSv2, also doesn’t show the above normal warmth in the east depicted in the NOAA outlook, and has no signal on precipitation.

What we may draw from these models, balanced with the NOAA outlook, is a lack of strong signals for cooler than average temperatures prevailing in Western New York this summer, which many would regard as a worst case scenario. This is despite the cooler than average mean we’ve had so far this month, after warmer than average means every month since October.

El Ninos also tend to produce more disruptive wind shear over the Atlantic hurricane basin, which typically holds down the total number of tropical cyclones (keeping in mind that devastating Hurricane Andrew occurred in 1992 during an El Nino, in an otherwise quiet tropical season). Conflicting with the El Nino Atlantic climatology, though, are the exceptionally warm SSTs in the southwest Atlantic and Gulf. Those anomalies might periodically overwhelm the El Nino climatology and fuel the development of strong tropical cyclones.

In the extended range, uncertainties on El Nino’s strength are now lessening. Most models favor this El Nino to attain moderate to strong amplitude. The majority of the ECMWF runs show this tendency.

The CFSv2 members are even stronger in its ensemble.

While the CFSv2 is not my favorite model (many meteorologists would agree with me), confidence in a stronger El Nino is growing. This next graphic depicts the typical winter impacts of El Nino in North America.

However, in the infrequent truly strong El Ninos, the warmth in the Northern U.S. tends to spread farther into the Northeast, too. As of now, NOAA is estimating a 55% probability of a strong El Nino this fall and winter. Even though such an event would favor a milder winter, I must throw in an important caveat. Short-lived weakenings and disruptions of the polar vortex can still occur episodically, even in a mild winter regime, as we saw in the tragic late December blizzard in an otherwise mild winter. These kinds of episodes appear to be occurring more frequently as the Arctic continues to warm faster than the rest of the globe. Yes, it is complicated.

For those of you more interested in the global impacts of El Nino, some of which are very serious, here is an inclusive summary link.