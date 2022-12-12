Ask Don Paul: Do volcanoes emit more carbon dioxide than humans?

With the eruption of Hawaii's Mauna Loa so much in the news as of late, it may be time to revisit an issue often raised by warming climate denialists who claim volcanic eruptions supposedly outweigh human contributions to greenhouse gas emissions.

The eruption itself has caused a power outage to the famed Mauna Loa Observatory so that a constant record of carbon dioxide levels going back more than 60 years has been interrupted, the longest continual source of measurements. Fortunately, carbon dioxide is tracked by hundreds of other instrumented sites around the world. Had the observatory been operating, there is no doubt record-high levels would have been recorded, but these spikes would have been balanced by the many other global measurements.

Taken by themselves, erupting volcanoes do spew large amounts of carbon dioxide, but they do so intermittently, in generally short-lived intervals, widely spaced from one another. Nonetheless, a distorted comparison continues to show up in social media, promoted by groups such as Principia Scientific.

The lack of any supporting evidence for such a position doesn’t stop the purveyors of pseudoscience, typically motivated by political ideology and possible economic interests. As for Principia Scientific, a media bias watchdog said the website promotes "frequent misinformation" on climate change.

It's bad enough this group spews disinformation on volcanic greenhouse gas contributions. It may be even worse that they took a position that carbon dioxide isn’t even a greenhouse gas, a fact of elementary atmospheric chemistry and physics that is absolutely not in dispute.

Humankind’s greenhouse emissions are not limited to carbon dioxide from the burning of fossil fuels and our agricultural technology, and carbon dioxide is not the only important greenhouse gas. But it is the most important by way of atmospheric longevity and sheer volume in its ability to trap heat close to the earth’s surface.

When atmospheric chemists and physicists draw evidence-based comparisons between volcanic and anthropogenic (human activity-linked) emissions, a scientifically accurate perspective is readily available, which, frankly, puts the lie to fringe groups’ false claims. A NOAA climate.gov graph depicts the basic story.

As NOAA outlines, “Human activities – mostly burning of coal and other fossil fuels, but also cement production, deforestation and other landscape changes – emitted roughly 40 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2015. Since the start of the Industrial Revolution, more than 2,000 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide have been added to the atmosphere by human activities according to the Global Carbon Project.”

By way of comparisons with volcanic output, relying on peer-reviewed data NOAA concludes: “Occasionally, eruptions are powerful enough to release carbon dioxide at a rate that matches or even exceeds the global rate of human emissions for a few hours. For example, Gerlach estimated that the eruptions of Mount St. Helens (1980) and Pinatubo (1991) both released carbon dioxide on a scale similar to human output for about nine hours. Human emissions of carbon dioxide continue day after day, month after month, year after year.”

It is worth noting that on rare occasions of truly massive eruptions, volcanoes can emit enough ash and other aerosols into the atmosphere to cause temporary global cooling for a year or two by reflecting sunlight back into space. A more recent example of this occurred in 1991, following the eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines. A photo of the ash layer was taken by space shuttle astronauts.

Forecast: A cold week may grow wintrier in time for Bills-Dolphins game

If we have to put up with a seasonably cold weather pattern, the Bills and the fans may get a chance to put it to good use on Saturday, which would be a meteorological revenge for the oppressive heat of the game in Miami early in the season. Starting the week, Monday will end up being the gloomiest of the Monday-Wednesday period with more abundant sunshine returning for Tuesday and Wednesday. You can track the cloud cover giving way to clearing on GOES imagery.

A saving grace in the chill will be the absence of any gusty winds to put a harsher bite in the air, as did the raw breeze on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s, below the average of 38. Up to this point, our monthly mean has been 2.5 degrees above average and, following November’s huge snow surplus, our December snowfall is running 6.2 inches below average.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

By late Wednesday, we’ll be watching the slow northeastward movement of what had been a powerful storm system beginning to weaken a bit.

We will miss the harsh, blizzard side of this low, outlined by the Weather Prediction Center.

This same low will likely produce violent thunderstorms with a few tornadoes in the Gulf states within the warmer part of its circulation.

On Thursday, this still-vigorous low will be stretching from west to east, with our region caught in the pressure gradient between the low and arctic high pressure far to the north (read raw east breeze).

This juxtaposition between milder air to our south and arctic air to our north will probably bring messy mixed precipitation. Besides snow and rain, a few pockets of freezing rain can’t be ruled out.

Precipitation will taper off to spotty light rain and wet snow during Friday as the original storm system redevelops along the East Coast, and temps edge up to near 40.

During Saturday, the picture grows more interesting once again as vigorous low pressure stretches out from the northern Great Lakes to the New England coast. This would place us in a seasonably cold west or west-southwest flow.

Such an alignment, even without true arctic air, will likely be setting parts of Western New York up for at least some lake-effect snow. The most ominous of three global models is the Canadian, currently showing well-organized lake snow in the region around 7 p.m. I have to quickly add, however, the Canadian is not the first choice of many meteorologists.

The American GFS is not so well-developed with its lake snow, but it does put some down during the course of the game.

The European ECMWF is a smidge farther south, but close enough.

Keep in mind these models are global, and therefore in lower resolution than the close-in high-res models that run out only to 48-60 hours due to required high computer output. We’ll see those later in the week. It would be ludicrous to get into specific accumulation ranges this far out, but early indications point to accumulating water-laden snow to at least several inches. Whether or not that will be over the stadium remains to be seen.

Game-time temps won’t be far from 32, with at least a somewhat brisk west-southwest breeze.

Some of this lake-effect snow will persist into Sunday and possibly Monday, likely oscillating in its location. Yes, with these indications of duration, these early signs would point to major impacts. And, no, normally I wouldn’t touch this year’s white Christmas chances so far out in time. But when I look at temperature anomaly probabilities in the days preceding Christmas, and the fuzzier snow-on-the-ground output from ensembles as of Dec. 25, stating the odds seem to be above our normal climatological chances doesn’t seem unreasonable.