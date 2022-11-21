Ask Don Paul: Did the polar vortex influence Buffalo's lake storm?

The storm is over, but it’s still amazing to view its development and progression as a historic snow event.

A radar animation was constructed by Tom Niziol, former meteorologist in charge at the Buffalo National Weather Service and winter weather expert at the Weather Channel.

A word discovered during a similar storm in November 2014, “stationarity” (the quality of remaining stationary for a lengthy period), applied again during the focusing of this ferocious band during its stay over Buffalo's Southtowns, as had been modeled for Friday. Even by last Wednesday evening, I was able to broadcast a more southern focus.

This kind of model performance was extraordinary, and can’t often be relied upon to produce good forecasts to quite this extent.

But on a much larger scale, did a shakeup in the polar vortex have a lot to do with the setup for this storm? The simple answer is yes. Back on Nov. 9, weather upper air ensembles were already showing some stretching southward of what had been a strong polar vortex originally located in the high latitudes, bottling most polar air far to the north. This ensemble trend was detected by Judah Cohen, winter weather specialist.

This trend dramatically verified by last Thursday, as seen in a Penn State upper air analysis.

Without this southward disruption of a portion of the polar vortex, our storm could not have happened. The stretching of the vortex was able to deliver air cold enough aloft to create a tremendous temperature lapse rate between the warm lake surface and the atmosphere about a mile up. When the lapse rate lessens below established thresholds, as was the case Sunday night, the lake snow dissipates. We need to see a lapse rate of about 13 degrees Celsius up to the 5,000-foot level to get enough buoyancy of the surface air and moisture to rise convectively. When that rate exceeds 20 degrees, the convection and upward motion can evolve into a string of lake-effect thunderstorms within the band, producing the heaviest rates of snowfall in the extreme instability. This potential could be seen days in advance in models and ensembles.

After that, where the forecasting rubber meets the road is in predicting duration and placement of the inevitable lake snow band over particular portions of the region, in detail. In addition to meteorologists’ knowledge and experience, such as knowing a very warm lake in a strong lapse rate can sometimes curve a band farther north than modeled (that didn’t really happen this time around, and that’s why I said “sometimes”), we now can often rely on high-resolution models that predict timing, band motion, location and intensity with far greater reliability than 10-20 years ago. The models don’t approach being foolproof, and that’s why expert human input is still vital. (The forecasting process is described in an article I wrote six years ago: A primer on lake-effect snow.)

The holiday week forecast

Monday’s strong winds have ushered in temperature moderation that will stick around for the week. While a daytime thaw will be in progress, we are fortunate in having streams and creeks that are not clogged with ice and not running high. This means there should be plenty of room for the runoff from melting snow through the workweek. Of course, we have to be concerned with the weight of ripened, aged snowpack with a high water contact on roofs of some structures over the next few days. As the snow congeals during the milder days, it will become more difficult to dislodge, and caution is advised.

The strong winds will gradually subside later Monday evening. Tuesday will have limited sunshine breaking through by midday, and a light wind in the morning coming up to 15-25 later in the day. The high will be near 40.

The day before Thanksgiving is typically the biggest travel day of the year, and most of the nation will be in good meteorological shape this year.

It appears none of the major airport hubs in Atlanta, New York, Denver and Chicago will be impacted by weather-related delays. Locally, our sky will be partly sunny with a high in the upper 30s-low 40s and a fairly light breeze.

Thanksgiving will be just fine around here, though we will be under more clouds than sun. The afternoon high should approach 45, which is about average, and we will be dry.

Things are looking up between here and Detroit, too. Thursday will be mostly cloudy in Detroit (where the Bills will play again) with a high near 50.

There is some chance the flood picture may grow more complicated by Friday, if the overnight European model were to verify. It shows some potentially soaking rain reaching our region during the day that would add to the runoff and cause rises on streams and creeks.

However, the American model in the same time period shows only sparse, lighter showers for a portion of the day. Because it’s a more recent model run, I’m leaning toward the American solution for Friday.

Needless to say, forecast confidence is low for both Friday, but even more uncertainty exists for Saturday and Sunday. The strong low-pressure storm depicted by the European would bring us a very wet Saturday with a raw breeze.

The American model shows precisely the opposite, and it’s somewhat unusual for these two global models to be in such poor agreement.

Poor agreement continues on Sunday, the other big travel day. The American model brings a wet storm system up into the middle Atlantic region and Great Lakes, while the European model has us dry. So, there is much more uncertainty, although no major hubs are depicted as likely to have significant snow and delays.

Low confidence or not, the NWS Weather Prediction Center is currently leaning toward the wetter – not whiter – solution.